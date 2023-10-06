Yamaha Aerox 155 gets new MotoGP Edition, priced at Rs 1.48 lakh

Along with Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition, the Aerox 155 is available in four colors: Metallic Black, Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion and Silver.

India Yamaha Motor has launched the 2023 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition of Aerox 155. The special MotoGP Edition for the Aerox 155 will get the Yamaha MotoGP livery on the overall body and it is priced at Rs. 1,48,300 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). In addition to this, the model is now equipped with Class D headlight offering improved distribution of light and enhanced visibility on roads.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 features Traction Control System (TCS) and is powered by a new generation 155cc Blue Core engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Mated to a CVT transmission, the liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve motor produces a max power output of 15 PS at 8,000rpm with 13.9 Nm of peak torque produced at 6,500rpm. The Maxi-sports Scooter by Yamaha is E20 fuel compliant, has an on-board diagnostics (OBD-II) System and also gets a hazard system as a standard feature.

Along with Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition, the Aerox 155 is available in four colors: Metallic Black, Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion and Silver.