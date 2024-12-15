According to Guinness World Records, "The American Dream" holds the title of the longest car in the world.

Owning a car is often seen as a symbol of luxury due to its status, value, and the experience it offers. However, there is one car that stands out as ultra-luxurious, not just because of its massive size but also because of the exceptional amenities it provides.

Originally built in 1986 in Burbank, California, by renowned car customizer Jay Ohrberg, "The American Dream" was initially 18.28 meters (60 feet) long, equipped with 26 wheels, and powered by two V8 engines—one at the front and the other at the rear. After 36 years, the limousine was fully restored and broke its own record, now measuring 30.54 meters (100 feet and 1.5 inches) in length.

Based on 1976 Cadillac Eldorado limousines, "The American Dream" is designed to be driven from both ends and can also function as a rigid vehicle. Interestingly, the car was built in two separate sections, connected by a hinge in the middle to allow for tight turns.

One of the key reasons for its ultra-luxury status is the array of extravagant amenities it offers. "The American Dream" features a large waterbed, a swimming pool with a diving board, a helipad, a Jacuzzi, a bathtub, a mini-golf course, several TVs, a refrigerator, and a telephone.

"The helipad is structurally mounted to the vehicle with steel brackets underneath and can hold up to five thousand pounds," Michael Manning, who was involved in The American Dream's restoration, told Guinness World Record.

With a capacity to seat over 75 people, the restoration of the car took three years and cost $250,000 for shipping, materials, and labor. "The American Dream" is now displayed at the Dezerland Park Car Museum in Orlando, Florida.