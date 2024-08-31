World’s fastest-charging electric bus is made by this Indian company, can fully charge in just…

This 13.5-metre-long bus runs on two axles, and it's powered by Exponent's impressively robust 320 kWh battery pack.

In a massive boost to the EV industry, Veer Vahana, a bus manufacturing firm partners with Exponent Energy, an energy-tech company to launch the world's fastest-charging electric bus, 'Veera Mahasamrat EV'.

It is the world’s first inter-city electric bus that has the capability to fully charge in just 15 minutes.

Thanks to Exponent's 1 MW rapid charging technology, the e-bus is able to fully charge in just 15 minutes.

The Veera Mahasamrat EV is expected to offer a 30 percent reduction in operating costs in comparison to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) buses. Moreover, it comes with a battery warranty of 6 Lakh km or 3,000 battery life cycles.

This new launch in the EV sector aims to eliminate two major difficulties of e-buses, the limited range they can cover and the lengthy periods they take to charge.

Meanwhile, both companies are focusing on electrifying the route from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, with plans for Exponent Energy to install four 1 MW charging stations – two at each endpoint and two along the highway. This will help make the switch from conventional fuel-driven buses to electric much faster and more efficient.

Such a system will provide a helping hand to bus operators to strictly stick to their routine schedule without facing much disruption, similar to the process where diesel buses take a brief pause of 15-20 minutes after every 300 km run.

