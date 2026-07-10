Why can't consumers choose pure petrol or E10? Centre explains why E20 is now the standard fuel

The Centre says offering pure petrol, E10 and E20 together is not practical and that E20 is a cleaner, more efficient fuel.

The Centre has explained why motorists cannot choose between pure petrol, E10 and E20 at fuel stations, saying maintaining multiple fuel grades across the country would create major logistical and operational challenges.

In its latest clarification on the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said E20 became the standard fuel after years of scientific testing and consultations with the automobile industry.

Why pure petrol and E10 are not being sold separately

The government said offering all three fuel options at every petrol pump is not feasible. It said, "The suggestion that every petrol pump should stock pure petrol, E10 and E20 simultaneously also ignores the realities of India's fuel distribution network."

Explaining the challenge, the ministry added, "India operates over one lakh retail outlets, supported by an extensive network of refineries, terminals, depots and pipelines. Maintaining multiple grades of base petrol across this vast supply chain would create an enormous logistical challenge, increase handling costs, complicate inventory management and reduce operational efficiency."

Why premium petrol is different

The Centre also dismissed comparisons between E20 and premium petrol. It said, "People often cite premium petrol as an example. That comparison is misplaced. Premium fuels are niche products sold in limited quantities at a significant price premium because specialised performance-enhancing additives are blended into them. They are not separate nationwide base fuel streams. Running parallel nationwide supply chains for pure petrol, E10 and E20 would be an entirely different proposition."

Government points to huge investment in ethanol

The ministry said India has already made major investments to support ethanol production. It said, "Over the past several years, public sector banks have financed nearly ₹1 lakh crore/yr of investments in ethanol production and associated infrastructure. Dedicated ethanol plants, distilleries, storage facilities and logistics networks have been created to meet India's blending targets."

The government questioned what would happen if the country returned to E10

It said, "If, after creating this capacity, we were to arbitrarily revert to E10, what happens to these investments? What happens to the surplus production capacity? What happens to thousands of crores invested by farmers, cooperatives, entrepreneurs, financial institutions and public sector companies in good faith based on a national policy?"

Centre says E20 benefits consumers and the country

The government said the programme is aimed at reducing crude oil imports, cutting emissions and improving energy security. It concluded, "E20 represents cleaner combustion, lower emissions, reduced crude oil imports, higher incomes for Indian farmers and greater energy security for the nation. Once a superior fuel has been scientifically validated, extensively tested and accepted by the automotive industry, the objective should be to move forward with confidence not to retreat to an inferior standard."

The clarification is part of the Centre's FAQ issued to answer common questions about the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol.