When will Maruti Suzuki launch electric cars in India? Here's the answer

There is a lot of discussion in the market about the electric segment of the country's largest car-making company Maruti Suzuki. People eagerly want to know the answer to this question that when will the electric cars of top-end budget car maker Maruti Suzuki come in the market. Several people have this question because Maruti Suzuki is the company whose vehicles are sold the most in the market.

According to the company, work has been started on electric vehicles, and they may be launched by 2025 or even before. Although the company has not yet given the exact date of launch, it has said that the launch date will be decided by the parent company Suzuki. Along with this, Maruti Suzuki also said that they are also working on a future flex-fuel vehicle with CNG. Significantly, at present, the largest electric car company in the country is Tata Motors. Tata Motors has sold more than 1,000 electric vehicles in September.

RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India said, “The 1000 vehicles figure is very good, but we did not find it very enthusiastic. We will not be happy if we sell 1,000 vehicles a month, we have to go even further. There should be a better demand for electric vehicles in the market. If I start selling electric vehicles, then every month about 10 thousand vehicles should be sold."

Notably, Maruti Suzuki has already stopped making diesel engine cars. Along with bringing CNG products soon, the company is also working on the development of flexible-fuel vehicles for the future. It is worth noting that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had recently said that the government will make flex-fuel engines mandatory for all types of vehicles in 6 months.

Maruti Suzuki believes that the demand for CNG in the country is increasing continuously. Focusing on CNG cars, Bhargava said, "the government has clarified its policy to encourage CNG vehicles for personal transport. The demand for CNG is also increasing at this time and a large part of the waiting list in the portfolio of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is for CNG cars."

Currently, the company is offering the option of factory-fitted CNG in models like Maruti Suzuki Alto to WagonR, Celerio and Ertiga.