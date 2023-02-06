Search icon
What is E20 fuel? Which vehicles can use? Know its benefits here

The E20 fuel will be launched by PM Modi in Bangalore, and the Indian government aims to implement the ethanol-blended E20 petrol beginning in April 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 05:57 AM IST

Representational Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to introduce E20 fuel, which is petrol combined with 20% ethanol, in Bengaluru as a move toward cleaner transportation. Sales of electric vehicles in India are on the upswing, but most people can't afford them. As a result, E20 or flex fuel vehicles provide a wonderful option for cutting down on pollution without breaking the bank.

In addition, the Prime Minister will launch the Green Mobility Rally. In addition to showcasing vehicles fueled by green energy, the rally aims to create public awareness of green fuels.

What is E20 fuel?
For instance, "E20" indicates a 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol blend. The number "20" in the designation "E20" refers to the proportion of ethanol in the petrol blend. Simply said, the higher the number, the higher the proportion of Ethanol in the petrol. India's current Ethanol mix with petrol is 10 per cent, which is higher than it has ever been. Several reports indicate that the government intends to make E20 fuel available to the general public in India soon.

Because ethanol is made from biomass, it does not need crude oil. Ethanol is mostly derived from crops like corn and sugarcane. India already produces substantial amounts of grain and sugarcane. Eventually, it may make it possible for automobiles to use a greater proportion of Ethanol.

Advantages of E20 fuel

  • Because of its lower environmental impact, biofuel is increasingly gaining popularity. If used on a large enough scale, this has the potential to significantly reduce pollution.
  • About 85% of India's fuel needs are met by imports. The price of crude oil skyrockets as a consequence. The use of petrol with a 20% ethanol mix in India would result in significant cost savings for the nation.
  • When innovative technologies are put into practise, new employment possibilities emerge. New positions will be created in the original equipment manufacturing (OEM) sector, as well as in the component supplier and aftermarket service provider sectors.
  • India's government believes that reaching its goal of 20% ethanol in gasoline would benefit the country's agricultural industry. 
  • The government asserts that farmers' incomes would rise as a result of these measures.

E20 Fuel Vehicle
There aren't many cars on Indian roads right now that can handle an E20 petrol mix. Examples include the Creta, Venue, and Alcazar SUVs from Hyundai Motor India, all of which are said to be able to operate on E20 petrol as of the 2023 MY model year.

Auto Expo 2023 was where Tata Motors debuted their two new turbocharged petrol engines (1.2-litre and 1.5-litre). Tata has stated that its cars longer than 4 metres (presumably the Harrier and Safari SUVs) would soon be equipped with engines that are compatible with E20 fuel.

Similar developments are planned for vehicles manufactured by Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Kia, and others by April 2023.

