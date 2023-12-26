Headlines

Watch viral video: Mahindra Thar owner drives SUV through river to skip Manali traffic, fined...

A Mahindra Thar owner visiting Lahaul Valley used the car’s ground clearance, chunky tires and powerful engine to skip the Christmas traffic

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 08:40 AM IST

Mahindra Thar owner driving through river. (Image: ANI)
Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular lifestyle SUVs in the country with a massive fan following. The SUV has a special fan base among people who like off adventures due the Mahindra Thar’s offroading capabilities. Although a huge percentage of Mahindra Thar buyers don’t put the vehicle’s capabilities to test, a tourist visiting Lahaul Valley used the car’s ground clearance, chunky tires and powerful engine to skip the Christmas traffic by driving the SUV through Chandra river. A video of the tourist’s idiotice behaviour is now going viral and drawing flak from netizens. The locals are also upset by the act of this tourist. Driving through a river may be thrilling to some but it can not be denied that it can turn into a fatal incident any moment. We strongly advise people to follow the traffic rules and respect the natural landscape. To ensure the offence is not repeated by anyone else, the driver of the SUV has been fined heavily.

"Recently, a video went viral in which a Thar is crossing the river Chandra in District Lahaul Spiti. The said vehicle has been challenged under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and to ensure that no one commits such an offence in the future, the district police have deployed police personnel at the said place," said SP Mayank Chaudhry.
 

 

Long Christmas 2024 weekends saw a record number of tourists flocking to Himachal Pradesh to enjoy the snow laden mountains. In the past three days, approximately 55,000 vehicles traversed the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, which connects Kullu with Lahaul and Spiti, according to officials. Numerous videos circulating on social media depict extended lines of vehicles waiting on the roads.

