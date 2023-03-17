Watch: Maruti Suzuki Jimny spied next to Mahindra Thar in new colour

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Mahindra Thar is one of the best selling 4X4 in India and except Force Gurkha, there is no direct viral to this offroading beast in India. It's no secret that the Jimny has been one of India's most talked-about vehicles ever since it first appeared there. As opposed to the current Jimny offerings on the international market, the product being sold by Maruti Suzuki in India is significantly better. Maruti still has more testing to do on the Jimny before it is released to the public. The most recent undercover photo shows the Jimny next to the Mahindra Thar, its major competitor.

The Jimny 5 door has only ever been seen in Kinetic Yellow. In the latest spy video, Maruti Suzuki Jimny is seen in a whole new colour, Nexa Blue. For the first time ever, you can see Jimny's new colour alongside a Mahindra. The video features two people, both of whom speak highly of the Nexa Blue Color Jimny's kerb appeal and performance on the road.

One of the most appealing choices offered by Maruti Suzuki is the blue Nexa Jimny. While it lacks the brashness of Kinetic Yellow and the stealth of Bluish Black, it should still be a safe and interesting option. Colours including Pearl Arctic White, Granite Grey, and Flaming Red will also be available. Pricing for the Jimny will be made public at a later date.

Maruti will have displays of the Jimny at their authorised Nexa dealer network before the launch.

Also, READ: Viral Video: Agra man drives MG Hector on railway platform to make reels, booked under Railway Act

The 5-door Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine, which is capable of producing 103 horsepower and 134 Nm of torque. The K15B gas engine may be paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Because of its lower curb weight, the Jimny's power-to-weight ratio is the same as that of the competing Mahindra Thar, despite the latter's higher power output.