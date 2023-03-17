Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Jimny spied next to Mahindra Thar in new colour

Dealer showrooms in Delhi NCR region have started to display the Maruti Suzuki Jimny powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Jimny spied next to Mahindra Thar in new colour
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Mahindra Thar is one of the best selling 4X4 in India and except Force Gurkha, there is no direct viral to this offroading beast in India. It's no secret that the Jimny has been one of India's most talked-about vehicles ever since it first appeared there. As opposed to the current Jimny offerings on the international market, the product being sold by Maruti Suzuki in India is significantly better. Maruti still has more testing to do on the Jimny before it is released to the public. The most recent undercover photo shows the Jimny next to the Mahindra Thar, its major competitor.

The Jimny 5 door has only ever been seen in Kinetic Yellow. In the latest spy video, Maruti Suzuki Jimny is seen in a whole new colour, Nexa Blue. For the first time ever, you can see Jimny's new colour alongside a Mahindra. The video features two people, both of whom speak highly of the Nexa Blue Color Jimny's kerb appeal and performance on the road.

One of the most appealing choices offered by Maruti Suzuki is the blue Nexa Jimny. While it lacks the brashness of Kinetic Yellow and the stealth of Bluish Black, it should still be a safe and interesting option. Colours including Pearl Arctic White, Granite Grey, and Flaming Red will also be available. Pricing for the Jimny will be made public at a later date.

Maruti will have displays of the Jimny at their authorised Nexa dealer network before the launch. 

Also, READ: Viral Video: Agra man drives MG Hector on railway platform to make reels, booked under Railway Act

The 5-door Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine, which is capable of producing 103 horsepower and 134 Nm of torque. The K15B gas engine may be paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Because of its lower curb weight, the Jimny's power-to-weight ratio is the same as that of the competing Mahindra Thar, despite the latter's higher power output.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Grammy Awards 2023: From Taylor Swift to Cardi B, singers who rocked their red carpet looks, see pics
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Bobby Deol attend Zee Cine Awards 2023
Mouni Roy flaunts her toned body in pink bikini top, see PICS
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19: 796 fresh infections reported, active cases more than 5000 after 109 days
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.