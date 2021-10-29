Watch: Japanese company launches world’s first flying bike, priced at Rs 5.1 crore

Japanese automaker ALI Technologies has revealed the world’s first flying bike or hoverbike, the XTURISMO Limited Edition, which can hover for about half an hour and can reach speeds of around 100 kmph.

The company gave a demonstration of its flying bike this week, a video of which it has shared.

ALI Technologies has been attempting to make flying bikes for some time and finally showcased its product at a racing circuit in Fuji.

Bookings have already started for the XTURISMO Limited Edition flying bike since October 26. Only 200 units will be made, which means the bike will remain a rare luxury.

ALI Technologies has priced the XTURISMO Limited Edition at 77.7 million yen (around Rs 5.1 crore).

The recent demonstration vowed the audience where the XTURISMO Limited Edition flying bike floated through thin air and roared past the audience.

Also read Take a look at the flying motorcycle that is worth Rs 30 crore - Exclusive pics inside

The flying bike has a petrol-based internal combustion engine and is operated electrically.

ALI Technologies plans to come out with a fully electric flying bike by 2025.

Also read From Bentley Flying Spur to Rs 69 lakh watch: Super expensive things RCB skipper Virat Kohli owns

The XTURISMO Limited Edition flying bike is 3.7 metres in length, 2.4 metres in width and 1.5 metres in height, and weighs around 300 kgs. It seats one person. It has a cruise time of around 30 to 40 minutes.

As per Daisuke Katano, President and CEO of ALI Technologies, “We started developing hoverbikes in 2017. It is expected that air mobility will expand in the future, but first of all, it is expected to be used in circuits, mountainous areas, at sea, and in times of disaster. I am happy to introduce it as the first step of the XTURISMO that is being done and as one of the new lifestyles.”

XTURISMO Limited Edition flying bikes are slated to begin deliveries to buyers by early 2022.