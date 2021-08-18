Want to buy an electric scooter? Here's a list of best electric scooters in India right now

Electric scooters are gaining quite the popularity in our country these days and with attraction options to choose from, customers can choose one according to their taste and need.

A lot of Indian start-ups have entered this two-wheeler segment. So, if you are looking to buy an electric scooter, here are a few options you can choose from. We also bring to you the specifications and price of the two-wheelers.

OLA Electric S1 and S1 Pro scooters with a range of 118 km. These are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,21,999, respectively. The scooter comes with 750W portable charger and its 2.9kWh battery can be fully charged in six hours.

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter costs Rs 1.42 lakh for its Urbane variant and Rs 1.44 lakh for its Premium variant. It has a range of 95 km in Eco mode. With a battery of 2.9 kWh, the scooter can be fully charged in five hours.

Ather 450X with a range of 116 km. Priced at Rs 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom), Ather 450X offers a top speed of 80 km/h. The scooter has a 2.61kWh battery and can be 80% charged in 3 hrs 35 minutes.

Simple One scooter features a 4.8kWh battery that is more powerful than the Ola scooter’s battery. The scooter offers a range of 236 kilometres, if used in Eco mode. The scooter’s price is Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Its battery is divided into parts with one removable for charging.

TVS iQube offers a range of 75 kilometres and costs Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The scooter features a 1.4 kWh battery that can be 80% charged in five hours.