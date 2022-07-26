Volvo XC40 Recharge pure electric SUV launched in India, claimed to get over 400 km range

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo Car India has finally launched the much-awaited Volvo XC40 Recharge pure electric SUV in India at Rs 55.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The new electric SUV from Volvo is the first locally assembled luxury electric vehicle in India. The pre-bookings for the Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV will begin from July 27 (tomorrow) at a refundable amount of Rs 50,000. Interested buyers can place orders and make payments online directly on Volvo Car India website. The prices for the SUV includes 3 years comprehensive car warranty, 8 years battery warranty, 4 years subscription to digital services and 1 wall box charger (11 kW) through a third party.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge pure electric SUV is powered by a Twin Motor, Permanent All-Wheel Drive setup that produces 408 hp and 660 Nm of torque. The car can go from 0 - 100 km/h in 4.9 sec and has a top speed of 180 km/h. The model is claimed to get a range of over 400 km on a single charge.

"The launch of the XC40 Recharge and its assembly at our Bangalore plant further reinforces Volvo Car's long-term vision and commitment to India and the Indian consumer," Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said in a statement. Volvo entered India in 2007 and currently has 22 dealerships across the country.