Volvo aims to go all-electric by 2030, converts entire car portfolio into mild-hybrid petrol

At present, the company offers one pure electric SUV, XC40 Recharge, in its India portfolio.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

Volvo XC40

Volvo launched its new petrol mild-hybrid version of XC40 SUV along with S90 sedan, the mid-size SUV XC60 and the flagship SUV XC90 in India and with the new products, the company has completed its transition to petrol mild-hybrids, which is in sync with its strategy of becoming an all-electric company by 2030.

The petrol mild-hybrid XC90 is priced at Rs 94.90 lakh, while the petrol mild-hybrid XC40, though priced at Rs 45.90-lakh, is being offered at a festive season discount rate of Rs 43.20 lakh for a limited period. Similarly, petrol mild-hybrid S90 is priced at Rs 66.90 lakh and the new petrol mild-hybrid XC60 is priced at Rs 65.90-lakh, the company said.

"The launch of our 2023 models completes our portfolio of all petrol mild hybrids. This transition is in sync with Volvo's commitment towards sustainability and in becoming an all-electric company by 2030. These models come with a host of new feature offerings," said Malhotra, Managing Director at Volvo Car India.

At present, the company offers one pure electric SUV, XC40 Recharge, in its India portfolio, which is locally assembled at its Bengaluru plant.

Malhotra also said that the company is geared to roll out its second fully electric model by the middle of next year.

Volvo Car India currently has 25 dealerships pan-India.

(With inputs from PTI)

