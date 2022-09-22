Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun, Tiguan to get expensive from October 1, here’s why

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen has announced that it will increase prices of its entire product range during the festive season. In a statement, Volkswagen revealed that it will hike the prices of its cars including Taigun, Tiguan and Virtus others by up to 2 per cent from October 1 in order to offset the impact of rising input costs.

"Effective October 1, 2022, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India will be increasing prices by up to 2 per cent across its product portfolio owing to rising input costs," a Volkswagen Passenger Cars India spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Volkswagen launched the First Anniversary Edition of the Taigun SUV. Taigun special edition is offered on the Dynamic Line, Topline variant available on the 1.0 TSI MT & AT. It adorns a sportier look by flaunting its “1st” anniversary badge across the exterior and interior of the Taigun. In addition, the Taigun First Anniversary Edition comprises 11 specially developed elements including hilux fog lamps, body-colored door garnish, black C-pillar graphics, black roof foil, door-edge protector, black ORVM caps, window visors along with aluminum pedals.

Volkswagen also launched the Virtus sedan in India this year. The Volkswagen Virtus is the second car made under the company’s India 2.0 initiative and in this price segment, the car stacks against the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Slavia and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The new sedan is offered in two engine options - 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI.