Volkswagen Virtus launched in India at Rs 11.21 lakh, to rival Hyundai Verna, Honda City

Volkswagen Virtus launched in India

Volkswagen Virtus is here. German car manufacturer Volkswagen has launched its new sedan Virtus in India at a starting price of Rs 11.21 lakh. The Volkswagen Virtus is the second car made under the company’s India 2.0 initiative and in this price segment, the car stacks against the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Slavia and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The new sedan is offered in two engine options - 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI. Here's is the variant wise pricing of the new Volkswagen sedan:

#VolkswagenVirtus launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11.21 lakh. Here are the introductory prices of all the variants. pic.twitter.com/fAbVASIrV5 — Ayushmann Chawla (@AyushmannChawla) June 9, 2022

Volkswagen Virtus - Design and dimensions

Volkswagen Virtus is one of the biggest cars in the segment with 1,507mm height, 1,752mm width and 4,561mm length. The sedan also features a best-in-class 2,651mm wheelbase and 521 litres of boot space.

When it comes to design, the Virtus’ silhouette looks like a typical sedan. It is the fourth car based on the MQB A0 IN platform after the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. The car gets a typical Volkswagen nose with a large air dam at the lower portion. It rides on 16-inch rims and features all-LED headlamps.

At the rear, the Volkswagen Virtus gets sleek tail lamps with smoked treatment. The car is offered in six colour options - Wild Cherry Red, Curcuma Yellow, Rising Blue Metallic, Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel Grey and Candy White.

The company is also offering a GT variant of the car that comes with blacked-out alloy wheels, black rear spoiler, red brake callipers , GT badging and contrast roof.

Volkswagen Virtus - Engine and transmission

Under the hood, the Volkswagen Virtus is available with two engine options - 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI as seen on the Volkswagen Taigun. The 1.0L three-cylinder TSI engine churns out 115 PS of power and 178 Nm of torque. The engine can be paired with 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed torque converter. On the other hand, the 1.5L four-cylinder TSI engine offers power and torque output of 150 PS/250 Nm. It comes with a 7-speed DSG as standard.

Volkswagen Virtus - Interiors, features and safety

The Volkswagen Virtus gets a quite subtle interior that looks plush. It comes with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The infotainment system is connected with an 8-speaker sound system.

Apart from this, Volkswagen Virtus features ventilated front seats, ambient lightning, automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, electric sunroof and wireless phone charger.

In terms of safety, Volkswagen Virtus is loaded to the brim as it gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, multi-collision brakes, hill-hold control, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking camera along with sensors.