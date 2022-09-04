Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

Volkswagen to discuss Porsche listing at Monday meeting

Volkswagen AG had announced to to discuss the public listing of Porsche brand in a meeting on Monday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 07:03 AM IST

Volkswagen to discuss Porsche listing at Monday meeting
Volkswagen to discuss listing of Porsche IPO at Monday meeting, know expected date
Volkswagen’s management and supervisory board will discuss the long planned public listing of its Porsche brand should go ahead in late September or early October in a Monday meeting, the company said on Saturday.
 
The company has carried out a feasibility study for an initial public offering and its management board and supervisory board will discuss in various Monday meetings if the IPO “at the end of September/beginning of October 2022 should be pursued,” the statement said.
 
Volkswagen's approval of the sale of 25% plus one share of ordinary shares in Porsche AG to Porsche SE, as outlined in the two parties' framework agreement from February, will also be decided.
 
The German carmaker has been working on a proposal to float a small portion of its sports car brand this year in what might be one of the biggest initial public offerings in the history of Europe for months. Listings, however, have often come to a standstill due to challenging market conditions.
 
The meeting was confirmed on Monday in a separate statement by Porsche SE, which owns 31.4% of Volkswagen and controls 53.3% of the voting rights. The statement also stated that further board discussions and market developments still needed to take place before the listing could go live.
 
According to officials familiar with the situation, Porsche has secured investor interest for an IPO at a price of up to $85 billion, Bloomberg News reported on August 26. According to the individuals, who requested anonymity since the conversations are private, the manufacturer of the 911 sports car and the electric Taycan has pre-orders that exceed the shares on offer at a valuation between 60 billion and 85 billion euros ($85 billion).
 
Big-name investors have already expressed interest in subscribing to the IPO in that value range, according to the sources, including T Rowe Price Group Inc. and Qatar Investment Authority. According to the sources, Dietrich Mateschitz, the creator of the energy drink Red Bull, and Bernard Arnault, the chairman of LVMH, have both expressed interest in Porsche.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
High uric acid: cause, effective remedies to treat the condition naturally
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.