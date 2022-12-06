Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 33.50 lakh

The Exclusive Edition badging can be prominently viewed on the exterior and interior of the Tiguan.

Volkswagen has launched a new Exclusive Edition of its Tiguan SUV at Rs 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition enhances the design of the carline with features such as load sill protection at the rear, sporty 45.72cm Sebring Sterling Silver wheels, aluminum pedals and dynamic hubcaps. The Exclusive Edition badging can be prominently viewed on the exterior and interior of the Tiguan. It is available on the Pure White and Oryx White exterior body colors.

Volkswagen Tiguan is powered by a 2.0L TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION technology. It has a peak power of 190 PS and 320 Nm of peak torque delivering a fuel efficiency of 12.65 kmpl (ARAI certified). The new Tiguan comprises adaptive LED matrix headlights with IQ. It comes equipped with a 20.32cm touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control, Illuminated scuff plates, USB C-ports, Vienna leather seats, soft touch dashboard, 30 shades of multicolor ambient lights, flat bottom multi-function steering wheel, a three zone Climatronic air- conditioning system with touch control and a panoramic sunroof.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "The Volkswagen Tiguan is our global best-seller that has received a phenomenal response from customers. We are delighted to introduce the 'Exclusive Edition' on the Tiguan with additional design and utilitarian features that further enhance the appeal of the car. Built on the globally acclaimed MQB platform, the Volkswagen Tiguan offers an impeccable combination of style, performance, premium- ness, safety, functionality and class-leading features.



The Tiguan also comprises an advanced reverse camera giving 4 different views to the customer. Volkswagen Tiguan comes fully equipped with safety features such as six airbags, anti-brake locking system (ABS), ESC, anti-slip regulation (ASR), EDL, hill start assist, hill descent control, engine drag torque control, active TPMS, 3 head-rests at rear, 3-point seat belts, ISOFIX, and driver alert systems.