Virat Kohli’s first car for ‘gedi’ is now an iconic model: ‘Jab chalti hai na toh log hatt jaate hain’

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the most popular cricketers across the world and has a massive fan base on social media platforms. The former Indian cricket team and RCB captain’s batting is a delight to watch for all the cricket enthusiasts but his fan following is not only limited to cricket viewers. Virat Kohli’s swag, cheeky comments and fashion sense has helped him to build a huge following. Virat Kohli is also quite popular among automotive enthusiasts because of his love for cars. Although most of us know about the swanky sports cars the Indian cricketing star owns, not much are aware of his first car. While talking to Star Sports, Kohli revealed that the first car that he bought was the iconic Tata Safari SUV. In the casual interview, Kohli also speaks about the reason he picked Safari and many of you may relate with it.

“Safari uss time pe aisi gaadi hoti thi ke road pe chalegi toh jo saamne se aa rhe hain voh apne aap hi side ho jayenge. Yeh motivation thi Safari lene ki” Virat Kohli said while chatting with Jatin Sapru.

“Yeh nhi tha ki gaadi achhi chalti hai ya space hai. Jab chalti hai na toh log hatt jaate hain.” he further added.

Virat Kohli is currently brand ambassador of Audi and can be often seen travelling in one of the brand's luxury SUVs, however that wasn’t always the case for the cricketing star and he expressed that in the interview. “Abhi contract ho gya hai sir, pehle toh koi poochta nhi tha”, Kohli told Sapru.

Apart from this, RCB star also shared one of his experiences of Tata Safari and how his preferences about the cars changed over the years after marrying Anushka Sharma and having a daughter Vamilka. Virat Kohli is currently putting in effort to get the first IPL trophy for Faf du Plessis-led RCB.