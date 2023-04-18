Virat Kohli reveals where he bought clothes when he wasn't rich: 'Scooty lagadi side pe...'

Virat Kohli riding scooty

Virat Kohli has been part of the Indian cricket team for more than a decade now. The ace cricketer led India’s under-19 cricket team to ICC World Cup victory and was also a key part of MS Dhoni’s 2011 World Cup winning squad. Currently trending on social media platforms for his unfortunate dismissal against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a key match for Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) in this season's IPL, Kohli has been pretty vocal about how cricket and fame has changed his life. Virat Kohli hit the sky at a very young age and since then he has been part of the news due to amazing feats and performances. Although many are aware of his aggressive side on the field, an image of a young ‘West-Delhi’ boy was still a secret for many until now. In a casual conversation with Star Sports, Virat Kohli has revealed what he used to when he was not famous and how he loved to travel on scooty.

Virat Kohli has revealed that he used to ride on scooty in Delhi before getting all the limelight. “I used to travel on scooty to west Delhi’s famous Jwala Heri market. I used to park the scooty anywhere on the side of the road and used to walk to the Tibetan market to buy jeans.” Virat Kohli said while speaking to Star Sports.

Last week, Virat Kohli also revealed that the first car that he bought was the iconic Tata Safari SUV. In the casual interview, Kohli also speaks about the reason he picked Safari and many of you may relate with it.

“Safari uss time pe aisi gaadi hoti thi ke road pe chalegi toh jo saamne se aa rhe hain voh apne aap hi side ho jayenge. Yeh motivation thi Safari lene ki” Virat Kohli said while chatting with Jatin Sapru. “Yeh nhi tha ki gaadi achhi chalti hai ya space hai. Jab chalti hai na toh log hatt jaate hain.” he further added.

Virat Kohli is currently brand ambassador of Audi and can be often seen travelling in one of the brand's luxury SUVs, however that wasn’t always the case for the cricketing star and he expressed that in the interview. “Abhi contract ho gya hai sir, pehle toh koi poochta nhi tha”, Kohli told Sapru.