Viral video: Man buys KTM sports bike by paying 112 bags of Re 1 coin

A Telangana man has bought his dream sports bike KTM Duke 250 by paying in an unorthodox manner. A resident of Ramakrishnapur’s Tarakarama Colony, Venkatesh who is a creator of VILLAN MAMA GAMING YouTube channel has shared a video in which purchased a new KTM Duke 250 sports bike by paying 112 bags of Re 1 coin. Venkatesh claims that the bike he bought is his dream bike and he has been saving for it for the past few years. When he saved enough coins he went to the showroom to buy his dream bike.

Venkatesh, a polytechnic student, carried all the coins in a pickup truck to the dealership that was hesitant to accept this payment method. When Venkatesh told his side of the story, the salesman agreed to accept the unique way of payment.

Counting 2 lakh 85 thousand coins is definitely a tedious task and it took the whole day for the workers at the showroom to count that much amount but they were happy to fulfill the wish of Venkatesh.

KTM Duke 250 is a street naked sports bike that is quite popular in India. The bike comes in only 1 variant and 2 colour options. It is powered by a 248.76cc BS6 engine that produces 29.6 bhp of power and a torque of 24 Nm. It comes with an anti-locking braking system.