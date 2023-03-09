Viral video: Inside MS Dhoni’s multi-storey bike garage museum with rare vehicles

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni, the ICC World Cup winning captain for the Indian cricket team, is one of the most popular Indian athletes across the globe. The ace Indian cricketer is often referred as ‘Cool’ both off and on the field. His composure and smooth moves makes him cool on the field and his huge collection of iconic bikes makes him cool off the field. Dhoni is a huge automobile enthusiast and owns many bikes and cars that only a few can dream of. He keeps most of his bikes and cars in a beautifully designed glass museum that only a few lucky ones have visited so far. Until now, not many visuals from inside of MS Dhoni’s bike museum have come out in public. But a rare video of MS Dhoni’s bike garage is now going viral on Instagram, giving us a glimpse of how the ace cricketer keeps his bike collection.

Video shared by MS Dhoni fan page, ms.dhoni.sr07, has been viewed by lakhs of Instagram users. In the video, the multi-storey garage with a huge collection of bikes on the first floor and cars on the ground floor can be seen clearly. You can watch the viral video below.



The video shows motorcycles of various brands such as Yamaha, Yezdi, Jawa, BSA and Norton Apart from this, the small clip also shows rare BMW, Yamaha RD350 and Royal Enfield Bullet.