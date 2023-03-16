Search icon
Viral Video: Agra man drives MG Hector on railway platform to make reels, booked under Railway Act

Sunil Kumar, a resident of the Jagdishpura neighbourhood, has reportedly been charged for violating Sections 159 and 147 of the Railway Act.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 06:30 AM IST

Screen Grab

With the rise of social media and the increasing popularity of its users, a new kind of content creator has emerged. This kind of content creator will go to any length to have their work go viral and establish a name for themselves on social media. And by doing so, they endanger not just themselves and others, but the law itself.

A man in Agra, Uttar Pradesh reportedly did this by driving his MG Hector SUV onto the train station platform. The driver reportedly planned to film footage for use on Instagram.

These types of viral car video are common as one person in Gurugram, Haryana, throwing money out of a moving Maruti Suzuki Baleno went viral on Tuesday.

The local police have reported that the individual who was tossing the cash has been identified and a charge has been made under appropriate sections, adding that he was inspired to do so by a scene in the newly released web series Farzi.

Also, READ: Kia announces price hike for Carens, Seltos, Sonet; Diesel MT variants discontinued

“Police came to know about an incident through a video on social media where two men tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a car on a Golf course road. Police filed a case under various sections of IPC. Main accused identified”, Vikas Kaushik, ACP, DLF Gurugram, told ANI

