Vikram Vedha star Saif Ali Khan, wife Kareen Kapoor buy new Mercedes-Benz car worth Rs 2 crore

Saif Ali Khan, star of the film Vikram Vedha, and his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, have purchased yet another luxurious vehicle. The pair just broke the coconut on their new Mercedes-Benz S 350d, an auspicious purchase that cost them a total of Rs 2 crore. They took their younger son Jehangir (aka Jeh) out for the first time with the babysitters, and the resulting video has since gone viral on social media.

Kareena, dressed casually and holding Jeh, reveals the automobile in a video. Later on in the clip, Jeh is seen sitting in the vehicle and waving to the cameras as he passes by.

Both Kareena and Saif like motoring. Kareena has a wide variety of vehicles in her garage, but SUVs are a particular favourite. The couple's garage has a total of seven vehicles, including three large SUVs and two luxurious Mercedes-Benz.

The inside of the Mercedes-Benz S 350d is an experience in and of itself. High-quality materials like polished metal and leather welcome you as you enter. The simplest way to characterise the seats in the rear of an S-Class is as "business class." You are now ensconced in luxurious comfort, with an array of amenities at your disposal to make the trip as pleasant as possible. When all the windows are closed, the cabin is so highly insulated that you can hardly hear the continual din of traffic honking outside.

Diesel enthusiasts may spend 1.60 Crore for a Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d, the most affordable diesel model in the S-Class family. This S 350d model has an engine that generates a maximum of 282 horsepower at 3400 rpm and a maximum of 600 Newton-metres of torque at 1200 rpm.