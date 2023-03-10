Uorfi Javed buys new Jeep Meridian SUV, matches outfit with car’s colour, watch video

Uorfi Javed buys new Jeep Meridian

Uorfi Javed is one of the most talked about fashion influencers in the country right now. Often in the news for her out of the box fashion sense, Uorfi Javed has been trending on the internet for a completely different reason right now. As spotted by Cartoq via YouTube video from Cars For You channel, Uorfi Javed has upgraded to a new Jeep Meridian 7-seater SUV. Uorfi Javed was recently spotted arriving at an event in a Jeep Meridian SUV. The report mentioned that Urfi Javed has bought the new SUV in Velvet Red shade and she matched her dress with the colour of the car. You can watch the video here.





The Jeep Meridian is a premium SUV which is sold as Jeep Commander in the international market. The SUV comes with a floating-type infotainment screen, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, leather seat covers and more inside the cabin. It also gets LED headlamps, LED DRLs and the signature Jeep grille at the front.

It is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces 170 Ps and 350 Nm of peak torque. Jeep Meridian price in India can be up to Rs 37.15 lakh, ex-showroom in India.

The new Jeep Meridian isn’t Uorfi Javed’s first Jeep. Last year Uorfi bought a used Blue colour Jeep Compass and she was seen travelling in that car on numerous occasions.