Budget 2021: Get monetary benefit by scrapping off your old vehicle - know how

The voluntary vehicle scrapping policy was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2021-22 speech on Monday (February 1, 2021). Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari welcomed the policy saying it will lead to a new investment of around Rs 10,000 crore and create as many as 50,000 jobs. This will be done with the aim of phasing out old and polluting vehicles.

Gadkari also said that the policy would cover over 1 crore light, medium and heavy motor vehicles and that the finer details of the policy will be unveiled within 15 days.

"The policy would cover an estimated 51 lakh light motor vehicles (LMVs) that are above 20 years of age, while another 34 lakh LMVs are above 15 years. It would also cover 17 lakh medium and heavy motor vehicles, which are above 15 years, and currently without valid fitness certificates," Gadkari said.

"We have submitted the proposal and I am expecting that we will get approval as early as possible for the scrapping policy," Gadkari had said on January 15.

Outlining the benefits of the policy, Gadkari said it would lead to recycling of waste metal, improved safety, reduction in air pollution, reduction in oil imports due to greater fuel efficiency of current vehicles, and stimulate investment.

The minister also welcomed the increased outlay for the highways sector, to Rs 1,18,000 crores, with the highest-ever capital investment of Rs 1,08,000 crores. While welcoming the increased allocation, Gadkari said that the Ministry’s increased stress on the monetisation of highways will help in expanding the road network in the country.

Sitharaman said that under voluntary vehicle scrapping policy, personal vehicles would undergo a fitness test after 20 years while commercial vehicles would require it after completion of 15 years, she announced while presenting the Budget for 2021-22.

On July 26, 2019, the government had proposed amendments to motor vehicle norms to allow scrapping of vehicles older than 15 years in a bid to spur adoption of electrical vehicles.