Budget 2021: Get monetary benefit by scrapping off your old vehicle - know how

Headlines

Haryana Chief issues guidelines to prevent stubble-burning

This IIT grad left high paying job to become comedian, signed deal with Netflix, Amazon; net worth is...

5 dream international vacations that are surprisingly affordable

How makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj recreated real coal mine in Raniganj to film rescue scenes

Weather update: Heavy rains to lash in many states; check latest IMD forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This IIT grad left high paying job to become comedian, signed deal with Netflix, Amazon; net worth is...

How makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj recreated real coal mine in Raniganj to film rescue scenes

Weather update: Heavy rains to lash in many states; check latest IMD forecast here

Top 10 Bollywood movies with highest footfalls

6 lifestyle habits to try for strong immunity

These daily habits are destroying your eyes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Australia to retire Taipan Helicopter fleet early after crash, Defence Minister Marles confirms

How makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj recreated real coal mine in Raniganj to film rescue scenes

Sonu Sood supports local businesses by fixing puncture in repair shop, video goes viral, netizens call him 'masiha'

Not Ranbir Kapoor, but this superstar was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice for Animal

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Budget 2021: Get monetary benefit by scrapping off your old vehicle - know how

Nitin Gadkari welcomed the policy saying it will lead to a new investment of around Rs 10,000 crore and create as many as 50,000 jobs.

article-main
Latest News

Bramh Prakash Dubey

Updated: Feb 01, 2021, 09:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The voluntary vehicle scrapping policy was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2021-22 speech on Monday (February 1, 2021). Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari welcomed the policy saying it will lead to a new investment of around Rs 10,000 crore and create as many as 50,000 jobs. This will be done with the aim of phasing out old and polluting vehicles. 

Gadkari also said that the policy would cover over 1 crore light, medium and heavy motor vehicles and that the finer details of the policy will be unveiled within 15 days.

"The policy would cover an estimated 51 lakh light motor vehicles (LMVs) that are above 20 years of age, while another 34 lakh LMVs are above 15 years. It would also cover 17 lakh medium and heavy motor vehicles, which are above 15 years, and currently without valid fitness certificates," Gadkari said.

The policy would cover an estimated 51 lakh light motor vehicles (LMV) that are above 20 years of age, while another 34 lakh LMVs are above 15 years. It would also cover 17 lakh medium and heavy motor vehicles, which are above 15 years, and currently without valid fitness certificates.

"We have submitted the proposal and I am expecting that we will get approval as early as possible for the scrapping policy," Gadkari had said on January 15.

Outlining the benefits of the policy, Gadkari said it would lead to recycling of waste metal, improved safety, reduction in air pollution, reduction in oil imports due to greater fuel efficiency of current vehicles, and stimulate investment.

The minister also welcomed the increased outlay for the highways sector, to Rs 1,18,000 crores, with the highest-ever capital investment of Rs 1,08,000 crores. While welcoming the increased allocation, Gadkari said that the Ministry’s increased stress on the monetisation of highways will help in expanding the road network in the country.

Sitharaman said that under voluntary vehicle scrapping policy, personal vehicles would undergo a fitness test after 20 years while commercial vehicles would require it after completion of 15 years, she announced while presenting the Budget for 2021-22. 

On July 26, 2019, the government had proposed amendments to motor vehicle norms to allow scrapping of vehicles older than 15 years in a bid to spur adoption of electrical vehicles.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: 'Pineapple momos' is the new nightmare in fusion foodville, watch

The Role That Changed My Life: Vijay Varma says Gully Boy saved him from being shattered, gave him his confidence back

'Hockey wali sarpanch' Neeru Yadav attends MIT university event as chief guest

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Google Pixel 7 deal out, currently available at Rs 7,899 after Rs 52,100 off

This IIT grad left high paying job to become comedian, signed deal with Netflix, Amazon; net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE