TVS teases upcoming launch of NTorq Black Edition, pre-booking open, range starts from...

TVS has officially teased the NTorq Black Edition, one of the multiple products it plans to launch in the coming days. Known for launching Black Editions of select models recently, TVS is now adding the NTorq to this lineup.

As the name suggests, the TVS NTorq Black Edition is expected to feature an all-black paint scheme. Given the NTorq’s sporty design, this full-black treatment should be quite striking.

TVS has not disclosed any specific details about the scooter yet, but bookings are already open. The NTorq Black Edition will retain the same mechanical specifications as the regular version, powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing 9.2bhp and 10.5Nm of peak torque.

The TVS NTorq Black Edition is anticipated to be priced slightly higher than the standard version. Once launched, it will compete with models like the Yamaha Ray ZR, Honda Dio, and Aprilia SR125.

The TVS NTorq 125 range starts at Rs 89,641 for the Race Edition and goes up to Rs 1.06 lakh for the XT variant with dual screens and connectivity features. The NTorq XP is priced at Rs 97,491. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The new Black Edition is expected to cost slightly more than the current models.