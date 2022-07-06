TVS Ronin scrambler motorcycle launching in India today - Watch it live here

TVS Ronin scrambler motorcycle

TVS Ronin scrambler is all set to join the TVS range of motorcycles in India today (July 06). The Indian automaker will launch the new TVS Ronin scrambler motorcycle at 4:00pm IST on July 6. The launch event of the new TVS motorcycle will take place in Goa and the company will livestream the event for viewers across the globe. As of now, the company has not shared any details about the upcoming motorcycle. TVS has not even disclosed the official name of the bike, however, numerous reports and tipsets have revealed what the bike will be called and how it will look like. If you wish to watch the launch event of TVS Ronin motorcycle, you can click on the link below or you can stay tuned to our website for the live blog from the event. Meanwhile you can read everything that we know about the upcoming TVS Ronin scrambler bike.

TVS Ronin motorcycle: Design

According to the leaked images of the internet, the TVS Ronin motorcycle looks like a scrambler with a bit of cafe racer elements such as the classic-looking round headlight at the front and a single-piece seat. At the rear, the motorcycle comes with a tail light right where the seat ends along with a black grab rail.

The TVS Ronin also features a tear-drop-shaped fuel tank and a flat side panel. It appears that the bike gets a blacked-out engine with a covering panel. As per reports, the TVS Ronin motorcycle will be offered in dual-tone paint scheme.

TVS Ronin motorcycle: Engine

The new TVS Ronin motorcycle is expected to be powered by a 125cc engine, but just like other details, it can not be confirmed yet. A few reports suggest that the upcoming scrambler motorcycle will be powered by the same 225cc engine that also powers the Apache.

TVS Ronin motorcycle: Features

New TVS Ronin motorcycle is expected to be a premium offering with a round instrument cluster that supports TVS Smart Xconnect Bluetooth cluster connectivity feature. Apart from this, the TVS Ronin will likely get multi-spoke alloy wheels, covered with dual-purpose tires and ABS.

TVS Ronin motorcycle: Expected price

As per the rumours, the TVS Ronin motorcycle will be priced around Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the price of the bike will depend on the engine it gets.