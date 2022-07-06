TVS Ronin motorcycle launched in India, price starts at Rs 1.49 lakh

New TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin is here. After teasing the motorcycle for the past few weeks, TVS Motor India has launched the new TVS Ronin motorcycle in India today (July 6). The company has priced the motorcycle at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The TVS Ronin is a premium offering from the Indian automaker and it looks like a scrambler. The powertrain elements of the bike looks quite similar to the Zeppelin concept showcased by the company at Auto Expo. In this segment, the new TVS Ronin will stack against the likes of Royal Enfield Scrambler, Honda CB350RS, Yezdi scrambler and others. Here’s everything you need to know about the new TVS Ronin motorcycle.

TVS Ronin: Price

The new TVS Ronin motorcycle will be available in three variants - Single tone single channel, dual tone single channel and two-tone dual channel priced at Rs 1,49,000, Rs 1,56,500 and Rs 1,68,750 respectively.

TVS Ronin: Design

The TVS Ronin motorcycle looks like a scrambler with a bit of cafe racer elements such as the classic-looking round LED headlight at the front along with ‘T’ shaped DRLs. It also features upside-down USD front forks finished in gold colour.

At the rear, the motorcycle comes with a tail light right where the seat ends along with a black grab rail. It comes with a large side slung exhaust, with a silver-coloured tip and a mono shock set up. It gets 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in dual-purpose block pattern tyres.

The scrambler motorcycle also features a tear-drop-shaped fuel tank and a flat side panel. The bike gets a blacked-out engine and a large belly pan. As per reports, the TVS Ronin motorcycle will be offered in dual-tone paint scheme. The company is also offering several customisation options with the new Ronin,

TVS Ronin: Engine

The TVS Ronin is powered by a 225cc single-cylinder petrol engine. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission and it produces 20 bhp of power and 19.93 Nm of torque. The company claims that the new motorcycle is capable in both urban and off-road environments due to its engine, tyres and high ground clearance.

TVS Ronin: Features

The new TVS Ronin comes with a round instrument cluster that supports TVS Smart Xconnect Bluetooth cluster connectivity feature which will display incoming calls, SMS, email alerts and turn-by-turn navigation. The TVS Ronin offers two modes to riders - Rain mode and Urban mode.