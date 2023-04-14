TVS Raider single-seat variant launched, priced at Rs 93,719

Photo: TVS

TVS Motor Company seems to have quietly released a new, more affordable Raider 125 model. As the most reasonably priced model in the motorcycle's lineup, it retails for Rs. 93,719. TVS currently offers two variations of the Raider 125, with the split-seat model selling for Rs. 94,719 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) and the Bluetooth-equipped model going for Rs. 1,00,719 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

There is a price difference of Rs. 1,000 between the split-seat model and the new single-seat form. The manufacturer in Hosur hasn't changed the way it appears, so it still looks like a cross between an Apache and a regular commuter bike. It has an LED headlight, a fuel tank with a sleek finish, a grab rail made from a single piece of metal, and a heat screen over the exhaust pipe on the side.

In addition, it is a darling among youthful enthusiasts because to its refined engine characteristics and the mileage it provides. The single-seater version of the Raider 125 has telescopic front forks and monoshock rear suspension, with disc brakes up front and drums out back for stopping power.

The main difference between the new model and the old is the addition of an LCD instrument panel with standard features including speedometer, fuel gauge, tachometer, average fuel efficiency, distance to empty, and USB charging outlet. The bike can hold up to 10 litres of fuel. TVS released the Raider 125 towards the year's end, and it has a five-inch TFT display.

Also, READ: Tata Nexon, Safari, Harrier and other cars to get a price hike soon, old prices applicable till…..

The TVS Raider 125 is powered by the same 124.8 cc air-cooled fuel-injected single-cylinder engine that it has always had. This engine is capable of producing 11.2 horsepower at 7,5000 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The gearbox has five gears and is connected to the engine. The Raider's sleek design and comfortable ride have won over many fans.