Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

TVS Ntorq 125 race edition launched with new colour option, priced at Rs 87,011

In the market for 125cc scooters, the TVS Ntorq 125 is widely considered as the model that sets the standard.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 09:01 PM IST

TVS Ntorq 125 race edition launched with new colour option, priced at Rs 87,011
TVS Ntorq 125 race edition launched with new colour option, priced at Rs 87,011

The TVS Motor Company Ntorq 125 Race Edition now comes in a brand-new Marine Blue colour. Priced at Rs 87,011 (ex-showrooms), the new 2022 TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition Marine Blue is a snip. Delivery has begun, and TVS Motors is already accepting bookings, at its authorised dealerships in the nation.

Also, READ: Domestic passenger vehicle sales may touch a record level this year: Maruti Suzuki

TVS's Ntorq is a standout among sporty 125cc scooters. Ntorq is seen by many as a standard-bearer in this industry. For enthusiast, i t's the ideal combination of conveniences, speed, agility, and efficiency.

Adding to the already available Race Edition Red and Race Edition Yellow, the TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition are both well-liked by today's youth. In order to give them a more athletic feel, they are embellished designs based on the chequered flags used in racing.

The new Marine Blue version is further distinguished by its three-tone colour scheme of black, metallic black, and metallic blue. The only change to the Ntorq 125 Race Edition is the addition of a new colour option. It has over 60 different features, including an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connection.

The engine that drives the TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition is a 124.8cc single cylinder air-cooled four-stroke three-valve SOHC fuel-injected unit. The maximum power output from this motor is 9.25 bhp at 7,000 RPM, while the maximum torque is 10.5 Nm at 5,500 RPM. Similar to the Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Avenis 125, the TVS Ntorq 125 is a strong contender in the subcompact motorcycle market.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's UNSEEN photos with kids Misha, Zain from Sanah Kapur's wedding will melt your heart
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Haryana Board 10, 12 Result 2022 DECLARED at bseh.org.in: Check important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.