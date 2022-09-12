TVS Ntorq 125 race edition launched with new colour option, priced at Rs 87,011

The TVS Motor Company Ntorq 125 Race Edition now comes in a brand-new Marine Blue colour. Priced at Rs 87,011 (ex-showrooms), the new 2022 TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition Marine Blue is a snip. Delivery has begun, and TVS Motors is already accepting bookings, at its authorised dealerships in the nation.

TVS's Ntorq is a standout among sporty 125cc scooters. Ntorq is seen by many as a standard-bearer in this industry. For enthusiast, i t's the ideal combination of conveniences, speed, agility, and efficiency.

Adding to the already available Race Edition Red and Race Edition Yellow, the TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition are both well-liked by today's youth. In order to give them a more athletic feel, they are embellished designs based on the chequered flags used in racing.

The new Marine Blue version is further distinguished by its three-tone colour scheme of black, metallic black, and metallic blue. The only change to the Ntorq 125 Race Edition is the addition of a new colour option. It has over 60 different features, including an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connection.

The engine that drives the TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition is a 124.8cc single cylinder air-cooled four-stroke three-valve SOHC fuel-injected unit. The maximum power output from this motor is 9.25 bhp at 7,000 RPM, while the maximum torque is 10.5 Nm at 5,500 RPM. Similar to the Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Avenis 125, the TVS Ntorq 125 is a strong contender in the subcompact motorcycle market.