TVS Jupiter gathers Activa speed, clocks 2.5 million unit sales

TVS Motor workhorse achieves feat in five years of launch, is among top 10 two-wheelers sold in India

DNA Money Correspondent

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 05:50 AM IST

TVS Jupiter which is the second-best selling scooter in India, after the Honda Activa has clocked 2.5 million sales since its launch about five years ago.

Hosur-based TVS Motor Co, manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, announced that Jupiter, which is its leading brand in terms of sales has crossed over 25 lakh sales mark since its launch in the year 2013, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company added that TVS Jupiter is also the fastest scooter to reach the 1 million sales mark in 30 months of its launch.

Aniruddha Haldar, vice-president (marketing) commuter motorcycles, scooters and corporate brand, TVS Motor, in a statement said that due to the enhanced features of comfort, convenience, mileage and space, TVS Jupiter has been a critical driver of scooterisation across the country.

On the other hand, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI)'s Activa, which was launched in 2001, had taken seven years to cross the first two million unit milestone in 2008, but picked up after the trend of scooters accelerated. Activa clocked sales of more than three million units in 2017-18, commanding a market share of about 47% in the total scooter sales of 6,719,911 units in the country.

According to analysts, Honda Activa enjoyed the Number One in the top-10 two wheeler category until March 2018 when Hero MotoCorp's Splendor zoomed ahead. The primary reason behind fall in Activa sales was a reflection of the overall negative scooter sales after 15 months. Apart from Activa, Jupiter is the only scooter in the list of top 10 two-wheelers.

Rakesh Batra, partner and automotive sector leader, EY, said the two-wheeler industry reported a 16% growth during the quarter led by strong volume growth of motorcycles (19.5%), outranking the growth in scooters (10.4%). The growth in motorcycles was primarily helped by rural economy, driving 22.7% growth in more than 110cc segment. "Scooters moderated after four consecutive quarters of double-digit growth, as volumes declined in May 2018, partly due to high base in fiscal 2018, capacity constraints and likely inventory correction by original equipment makers," Batra said. "The two- wheeler segment is also expected to witness a double-digit growth in the year." he said.

An Edelweiss report on the automobile industry in India last year had claimed that the convenience and comfort have been the twin wheels spurring demand for gearless scooters in the country. Scooter penetration has jumped sharply in recent years, with their share in two-wheeler volumes catapulting to 32% in fiscal 2017 from 17% in fiscal 2011. In the commuter space, the share of scooters has catapulted to 40% in fiscal 2017 from 22% in fiscal 2011. The report said that a mid-30 age group motorcycle owner replacing his commuter motorcycle would either go for a scooter or a premium motorcycle. Among other factors, higher share of women consumers and the unisex appeal of scooters are driving the shift from commuter bikes to scooters.

