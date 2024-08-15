TVS Jupiter facelift launching soon: Here's what to expect

TVS is likely to make notable styling changes to the new Jupiter.

TVS is gearing up to launch a new model on August 22, which is expected to be an updated version of the popular Jupiter scooter. Earlier reports suggested that TVS was planning to introduce a refreshed Jupiter this year, and now the Hosur-based company has confirmed the news by sending out invites for a virtual launch. Before the official debut, media rides for the updated Jupiter will take place.

The Jupiter has been one of TVS’s best-selling models and a significant contributor to its success over the past decade. Currently available in both 110cc and 125cc variants, it is anticipated that TVS will unveil an updated version of the 110cc model next week. This new iteration is expected to feature a comprehensive upgrade compared to the existing version.

TVS is likely to make notable styling changes to the new Jupiter. The teaser image in the invite reveals what seems to be a sleek LED DRL positioned above the front apron, which hints at a possible relocation of the main headlamp to a lower position, giving the scooter a fresh look.

Additionally, the upcoming Jupiter is expected to feature new body panels and a redesigned tail section with an updated taillight assembly. It is speculated that the top-spec variant will offer a full LED lighting setup. The seat and footboard are likely to remain flat, maintaining the scooter’s practicality, along with ample underseat storage. TVS may also introduce new color options for the updated model.

On the technology front, the new Jupiter is anticipated to come equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster. The top-spec variant could also feature Bluetooth connectivity via the TVS SmartXonnect app, offering turn-by-turn navigation, a USB charging port, and a boot light.

No changes are expected in the engine department, with the updated Jupiter likely to retain the same 110cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology, delivering 7.4 bhp and 8.4 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT gearbox.

The suspension setup is expected to include telescopic front forks and a coil spring with a hydraulic damper at the rear. The 2024 Jupiter is likely to come with front disc and rear drum brakes as standard, and a valuable addition could be single-channel ABS for enhanced safety.