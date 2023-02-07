TVS Apache RR 310 naked version likely to launch this month

TVS Apache RR 310 naked will be a rebadged BMW G310R

TVS plans to launch a naked version of the RR 310 this month. Despite the lack of any official word from TVS, the motorcycles have reportedly already been sighted at the Madras International Race Track for a TVC filming. TVS produces the 310 cc platform with trellis frame in India. From this chassis, BMW produced three different bikes. The G 310 R, G 310 GS, and G 310 RR are all different types of motorcycles. There was just one motorbike built on this chassis that TVS actually sold.

It is expected that the future stripped-down version of the Apache RR 310, codenamed RTR 310, would share its body panels with the BMW G 310 R. Following in the footsteps of the G310 RR, the next TVS naked bike will be a rebadged version of the BMW naked bike with updated graphics.

The Draken concept that the company debuted at the 2014 Auto Expo is a likely inspiration for the design. The forthcoming RTR 310 will have full-LED lighting across the board, including the headlight, turn signals, and taillight. In the future, the TVS 310 cc bike may or may not be available in a Built-To-Order configuration.

Similarly, the RR 310's suspension and braking systems are anticipated to be carried over. However, you may anticipate some minor adjustments to make it more suited for driving in the city.

A 313 cc, single-cylinder engine with 33.5 horsepower and 27.3 Nm of torque will power the RTR 310's mechanicals. The power plant will be linked to a 6-speed transmission by means of a slipper clutch. Its peak speed is said to be 158 km/h, although TVS is planning to retune the engine for more mid-range torque.

The RTR 310 may be lacking the RR 310's vertical instrument cluster in terms of design. A horizontal TFT screen with Bluetooth connection will have to do instead.

The forthcoming RTR 310 will sit underneath the RTR 390, which has a complete fairing. Thus, you may anticipate a price tag of somewhere in the neighbourhood of Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go up against the likes of the KTM 390 Duke, 250 Duke, and the Honda CB300R, all of which are similarly priced.