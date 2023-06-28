Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled, India launch next week

Both models will launch in India starting from next month and will be on sale in all other markets from the start of 2024, when prices for these markets are announced.

Triumph has unveiled two new motorcycles, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, that will be joining the Triumph range in 2024. The new bikes will be made by Bajaj under the alliance between the two companies. The Speed 400 roadster joins Triumph’s most successful modern classic line-up, the Speed Twin 900 and 1200 while the Scrambler 400 X takes its rugged design cues from the Scrambler 900 and 1200. Designed from the ground-up with a brand-new single engine platform at their heart, these new models are designed to deliver a fun, agile and confidence-inspiring ride.

Conceived and designed in Hinckley, UK, these two new additions get traditional touches, like the distinctive finned cylinder head and traditional exhaust header clamps combine with contemporary details like the upswept silencer, bold graphics and sensitively-incorporated technology, such as concealed liquid-cooling and a flowing exhaust run with hidden primary silencer.

The Speed 400’s two-tone paint schemes, each featuring a prominent Triumph tank graphic, reflect its dynamic roadster style, with Carnival Red, Caspian Blue and Phantom Black colours available.

The Scrambler 400 X is available in three stylish and contemporary colour schemes, each featuring Triumph’s distinctive ‘Scrambler’ tank stripe and triangle badge, with Matt Khaki Green and Fusion White, Carnival Red and Phantom Black, plus Phantom Black and Silver Ice options.

The bikes will be powered by an all-new fuel-injected and liquid-cooled 398cc single-cylinder engine that makes 40 PS peak power and 37.5 Nm peak torque. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The Speed 400 features large 43mm big-piston upside-down front forks, mono-shock Rear Suspension Unit with external reservoir, lightweight 17-inch wheels and roadster-specific geometry and wheelbase. On the other hand, Scrambler 400 X features a longer wheelbase, longer travel suspension, larger 19-inch front wheel and wide handlebars for greater stability and control when riding on loose surfaces.

