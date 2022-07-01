Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV unveiled in India, booking open

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has finally been unveiled in India today (July 1). The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV is the new model that is made under Toyota and Suzuki partnership, after Urban Cruiser and Glanza. Interested buyers can book the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV at Toyota dealership or online at an amount of Rs 25,000. As of now, the company has not revealed when the SUV will be launched but it has revealed all the key specifications of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV which is said to be a segment first self-charging electric hybrid vehicle. The company has confirmed that the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV will be built in the Bidadi plant in Karnataka along with the Maruti Suzuki version of the vehicle. Here’s everything you need to know about the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV: Design

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder follows the same design language as other Toyota SUVs sold overseas. At the front, the SUV gets double-layer LED DRLs that join the piano finish grille which is surrounded by a chrome stripe. The car features a tall bumper, sporty air dam and elegant full-LED headlamps.

When it comes to the sides, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets bold Hybrid badging. The 17-inch alloy wheels offer a tall stance to the car. At the rear, the SUV gets C-shaped LED tail lights that are connected with a chrome strip. The logo of Toyota is placed at the centre of the strip.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV: Cabin

Inside the cabin, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV looks similar to the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV. The car has a dual-tone interior with a bit of chrome. The company has used padded leather and soft touch materials across the dashboard and door pads. It is worth noting that the dual tone interior will be only available with full hybrid versions and the mild-hybrid variants will get all-black interiors.

When it comes to features, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV is loaded to the brim. The SUV gets ventilated seats, electric sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heads-up-display, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera and several other smart car features.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV: Safety

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV gets tons of safety features including 6-airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, 3-point seatbelts for rear passengers, tyre pressure monitoring system, all-wheel disc brakes, hill descent control and others.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV: Engine and transmission

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be available with two engine options. One is Toyota's 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine that produces 92hp and 122Nm of torque. The engine is paired to an electric motor that makes 79hp and 141Nm of torque. The powertrain is paired to the company's own e-drive transmission.

The car will also be available with Maruti Suzuki's 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid engine that can be seen in the new Brezza, XL6 and the Ertiga. It produces 103hp and 137Nm of torque. The engine will likely be mated to either a 5-speed manual or an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.