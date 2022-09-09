Toyota Urban Cruise Hyryder launched in India at Rs 15.11 lakh, claimed to deliver 27.97 mileage

Toyota Urban Cruise Hyryder launched in India at Rs 15.11 lakh

Toyota unveiled the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India last month and has now released pricing information, with the base hybrid model priced at Rs 15.11 lakh, mid-spec ‘G’ trim at Rs 17.49 lakh and the top model priced at Rs 18.99 lakh (all ex-showroom). The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV is the new model that is made under Toyota and Suzuki partnership, after Urban Cruiser and Glanza.

Also, READ: BMW X4 M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India, price starts at Rs 72.90 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV: Design

Like other Toyota SUVs marketed abroad, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a similar visual aesthetic. Double-layer LED DRLs are added to the SUV's front grille, which has a piano finish and is surrounded in chrome. The vehicle has an elevated bumper, a dynamic air dam, and sophisticated full-LED headlights.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has prominent Hybrid badging on the sides. The 17-inch alloy wheels give the automobile a lofty appearance. The SUV has C-shaped LED taillights at the back that are joined by a chrome strip. At the center of the strip lies the Toyota logo.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV: Cabin

The dashboard and door pads are covered with cushioned leather and soft touch materials. It's important to note that the mild-hybrid models will have all-black interiors while the dual-tone interiors will only be offered with full hybrid versions.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV is well equipped in terms of features. The SUV is equipped with heated and ventilated seats, an electric sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a heads-up display, automatic temperature control, a 360-degree camera, and several other advanced auto functions.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV: Safety

Numerous safety features, such as 6-airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, 3-point seatbelts for the back passengers, a tyre pressure monitoring system, all-wheel disc brakes, hill descent control, and others, come standard on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV: Engine and transmission

Two engine choices will be offered for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. One is the litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine from Toyota, which generates 92 horsepower and 122 Nm of torque. A 79 horsepower and 141 Nm of torque electric motor is coupled with the engine. The company's unique e-drive gearbox is mated to the drivetrain.

The 1.5-liter K15C mild-hybrid engine from Maruti Suzuki, which is also found in the new Brezza, XL6, and the Ertiga, will be an option for the vehicle. It has a 103 horsepower and 137 Nm of torque. The engine will likely be mated to either a 5-speed manual or an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.