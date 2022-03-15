Toyota’s cheapest car 2022 Glanza launched in India: Check price, features

The new Toyota Glanza has been launched in India, days after its sister model, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched in February this year.

With this, Toyota has given its entry-level car to the Indian market. Toyota began accepting bookings for the new Glanza last week for a token amount of Rs 11,000 via its dealerships and website.

Toyota's premium hatchback has also received a new interior layout and a cost-effective AMT automatic gearbox.

The new Glanza has a dual-tone black beige interior theme with gloss black inserts on the dashboard.

Price

The new Glanza will cost Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level variant and go up to Rs 9.69 lakh for the top-spec S automatic trim in India.

Customers can choose from four variants including E, S, G, and V.

Following are the variant-wise prices (ex-showroom):

Toyota Glanza E MT: Rs 6.39 lakh

Toyota Glanza S MT: Rs 7.29 lakh

Toyota Glanza S AMT: Rs 7.79 lakh

Toyota Glanza G MT: Rs 8.24 lakh

Toyota Glanza G AMT: Rs 8.74 lakh

Toyota Glanza V MT: Rs 9.19 lakh

Toyota Glanza V AMT: Rs 9.69 lakh

Looks

In its new avatar, the Glanza looks significantly different from its predecessor, thanks to a new fascia and new LED tail lights.

The updated Toyota Glanza gets a new single slat grille, new LED projector headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs, new front and rear bumpers, new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Features

The top-spec variant comes with a head-up display (HUD), a 360-degree camera, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, 'Toyota i-Connect' connected car tech, automatic climate control, steering with tilt and telescopic adjustment.

Safety

It has up to six airbags and hill-hold control along with other safety provisions such as ABS, EBD, reversing camera, etc.

Engine options

The new Glanza is powered by a 90hp, 113Nm, 1.2-litre, four-cylinder DualJet K12N petrol engine. The engine comes paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT automatic gearbox.

Rivals

The Toyota Glanza continues to compete in the premium hatchback segment and takes on the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and VW Polo.