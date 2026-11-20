Toyota is recalling 314,029 Toyota and Lexus vehicles in the US over concerns that front passenger airbag inflators made by Takata could rupture and send metal fragments into the cabin.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing found that certain front passenger airbag inflators manufactured by Takata could rupture during deployment. (Image credit: Twitter)

Toyota is recalling more than 3.14 lakh vehicles in the United States after identifying a potential safety risk involving front passenger airbags.

The recall covers 314,029 Toyota and Lexus vehicles from the 2002 to 2017 model years, according to a report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), cited by news agency Reuters.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing found that certain front passenger airbag inflators manufactured by Takata could rupture during deployment. Such a failure could send metal fragments flying towards people inside the vehicle, increasing the risk of serious injuries or death.

Which Toyota and Lexus models are affected?

The recall includes the following models:

Toyota Corolla

Toyota Tundra

Toyota Sequoia

Toyota 4Runner

Lexus SC430

Lexus IS250

Lexus GX460

Toyota has not reported any ruptures involving the affected inflators, according to the NHTSA recall report.

What is wrong with the Takata airbags?

The problem involves Takata front passenger airbag inflators nearing the end of their estimated safe service life.

The NHTSA said prolonged exposure to high temperatures and humidity could cause the propellant inside the inflators to deteriorate. If the airbag deploys during a collision, the degraded inflator could rupture and shoot sharp metal fragments into the vehicle cabin at high speed.

Toyota is carrying out the recall as a precautionary measure, Fox Business reported, citing the NHTSA.

How will Toyota fix the airbag problem?

Owners of affected vehicles will be able to get the repair done free of charge at authorised Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Depending on the vehicle, dealers will replace either the front passenger airbag inflator or the entire airbag assembly.

The NHTSA report, cited by Fox Business, said Toyota plans to send notification letters to vehicle owners between December 28, 2026, and January 11, 2027. However, owners do not need to wait for these letters to contact a dealership and check whether their vehicle requires a replacement.

How to check if your vehicle is part of the recall

Toyota and Lexus owners can check whether their vehicles are affected by visiting the NHTSA's official recall database at nhtsa.gov/recalls. They will need to enter their vehicle's 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to check its recall status. Owners can also contact an authorised Toyota or Lexus dealership directly for information about the replacement.