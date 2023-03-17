Toyota offering price cut of up to Rs 3.6 lakh on Hilux pickup truck

Toyota Hilux

The Hilux pickup truck from Toyota has had its costs lowered. It comes in two different variations, the Standard and the High, with the former seeing a price reduction and the latter experiencing a price increase.

Toyota has dropped the price of the base model by Rs 3.59 lakhs, but it has raised the costs of the High 44 Manual Transmission and the High 44 Automatic Transmission by Rs 1.35 lakhs and Rs 1.10 lakhs, respectively.

Thus, after some hilarious rearranging, the base model of the Hilux 4x4 manual transmission in India now costs Rs 30.40 lakhs, while the High 4x4 manual transmission and automatic transmission versions of the same vehicle now cost Rs 37.15 lakhs and Rs 37.90 lakhs, respectively (ex-showroom). The action seems to have been taken to promote the Standard version by making it cheaper and by increasing the price difference between the higher-end trim and the Standard.

This lowers the base price of the Hilux and might entice more consumers who aren't interested in cabin personal amenities but do care about practicality when buying a vehicle for activities like camping, off-roading, or cargo carrying. With the Hilux's reputation for being tough, flexible, and adaptable, whatever money you save by opting for the basic model might be used towards making the vehicle more suitable to your requirements.

At a lower starting price, the Hilux is more attractive to those who aren't necessarily looking for a luxurious ride but rather one that can serve practical needs, such as going camping, off-roading, or hauling heavy loads. Because the Hilux is so rugged, flexible, and readily customizable, even a little amount of money saved by opting for the basic model might free up extra funds for customization.

Also, READ: Watch: Maruti Suzuki Jimny spied next to Mahindra Thar in new colour

Despite this, the Toyota Hilux remains a sturdy and trustworthy vehicle. Based on the Fortuner, it employs the same 2.8-litre, 4-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine that produces 201 PS of peak power and 420 Nm of peak torque in MT and 500 Nm of peak torque in AT and is paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission with 4WD as standard. The Hilux and the Fortuner have identical front and centre suspensions, but the Hilux has a unique rear suspension.