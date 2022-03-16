Toyota Mirai: India's first Hydrogen based advanced FCEV car launched

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Wednesday launched India’s first Hydrogen based advanced Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) car, Toyota Mirai.

Initially, there’s a pilot project to test the viability of FCEV vehicles in India. The pilot project will be conducted by Toyota along with International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT) to study and evaluate the world’s most advanced Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), Toyota Mirai, which runs on hydrogen, on Indian roads and climatic conditions.

The minister also tweeted a video of the car, saying, “Green Hydrogen ~ An efficient, ecofriendly and sustainable energy pathway to make India 'Energy Self-reliant'.”

Green Hydrogen An efficient, ecofriendly and sustainable energy pathway to make India 'Energy Self-reliant' pic.twitter.com/wGRI9yy0oE — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 16, 2022

It will take only five minutes to refill the Hydrogen tank and then it can go up to 550 km.

The project is aimed to create a Green Hydrogen based ecosystem in the country by creating awareness about the unique utility of Green Hydrogen and FCEV technology.

It is an important initiative that will promote clean energy and environmental protection by reducing dependence on fossil fuels and thereby make India 'Energy Self-reliant' by 2047.

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), powered by Hydrogen is one of the best zero-emission solutions. It is completely environment friendly with no tailpipe emissions other than water.

Green Hydrogen can be generated from renewable energy and abundantly available biomass. Introduction and adoption of technology to tap into the Green hydrogen’s potential will play a key role in securing a clean and affordable energy future for India.