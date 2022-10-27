Toyota Innova Hycross tipped to launch next month, here's what we know so far

Toyota Indonesia, the local branch of the Japanese automaker, has unveiled a new teaser picture of the Toyota Innova Hycross, which will debut in the Southeast Asian country next month and in India in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year. The third-generation Toyota Innova Hycross MPV is expected to be marketed alongside the current-generation Innova Crysta, as both models continue to see robust demand.

Spy photos show that the Innova Hycross hybrid has been upgraded to include features like new alloy wheels. Additional modifications will probably be made to give the hybrid version a new appearance. Also, in comparison to the Innova Crysta, the Hycross is said to provide more interior space. The seating configurations will range from 7 to 8.

The Innova Hycross, like other Toyota vehicles, will soon switch from a conventional ladder frame to a more modern monocoque chassis as part of Toyota's continuous effort to align its vehicles with Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA). Modifications to the engine are part of TNGA and will apply to the Innova Hycross as well. For instance, the rear-wheel drive (RWD) layout now used by the Innova Crysta will be swapped out for a front-wheel drive (FWD) configuration for the Innova Hycross.

The Toyota Innova Hycross will likely use a 2.0-liter petrol engine. Hycross may offer a different 1.8-liter petrol engine for sale in other countries. For financial reasons, the hybrid system will be implemented mostly locally. The petrol-electric hybrid drivetrain is the only option for the Innova Hycross. One with a diesel engine is not in the cards.

There is a 2.7-liter petrol engine in the current Innova Crysta that produces 166 ps of maximum power and 245 nm of maximum torque, which it will no longer have. Both a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed sequential automatic transmission are available. After the introduction of the Hycross, the 2.4-liter diesel engine producing 150 PS will no longer be available for the Innova Crysta. The 5-speed manual gearbox produces 343 Nm of torque, while the 6-speed automatic increases it to 360 Nm.

Given the mandate for 6-airbags to be implemented beginning in October 2019, the Innova Hycross Hybrid may ship with this safety feature standard on all trim levels. Vehicle stability control, hill start assist control, front and rear parking sensors, an anti-theft system, and an emergency stop signal will also be included in addition to ADAS.