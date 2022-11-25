Toyota Innova Hycross India unveil today: How to watch the livestream

Toyota Innova Hycross is expected to have similar design as the Toyota Innova Zenix that was launched in Indonesia last week.

Toyota is unveiling the new Innova Hycross for the Indian market today (November 25). The new Toyota Innova Hycross MPV succeeds the popular Toyota Innova Crysta in the country. The company has already launched the new car as Toyota Innova Zenix in Indonesia, revealing key details of the next-gen Innova. The Toyota Innova Hycross India unveil event will begin at 11:00am and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the country. The livestream of the event can also be viewed on Toyota India’s social media handle or via the link below.

Toyota has been teasing the new Innova for quite a while now. In a series of cryptic tweets, it has revealed how the next-gen MPV will shape up. It is worth noting that the company will only reveal the design, features, variants and other specifications of the car today. For the prices of the Toyota Innova Hycross, you will have to wait till Auto Expo 2023.

The Toyota Innova has been a favourite among taxi fleet owners and car enthusiasts who prioritise a comfortable and reliable ride. Over the years, the Innova moniker has become a sign of reliability in the Indian tourism segment. One can easily spot a Toyota Innova with more than 2 lakh kilometres on the odometer.

The new Toyota Innova Hycross is expected to carry on the legacy of the brand. Keeping the Indonesian variant of the car in mind, we know that Toyota Innova Hycross will not only be bigger than the outgoing version, but it will also feature a completely revamped look.

If you look at the silhouette, the Toyota Innova Hycross does not carry the orthodox shape of an MPV. Instead, it looks more like an SUV, which will help the car to appeal to a wider base of potential buyers. The plush interiors, as teased on twitter, and increased dimensions is also expected to increase the comfort level.