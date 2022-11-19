Toyota Innova Hycross engine details revealed, price reveal likely at Auto Expo 2023

Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota India has announced that the new Innova (named the Innova Hycross in India) would be available with a hybrid drivetrain before its introduction on November 25. On November 21, the Innova Hycross will have its world premiere in Indonesia, where it will be marketed as the Toyota Innova Zenix. It is anticipated that the powertrain choices for the Innova Zenix and Innova Hycross would be the same. Our predictions are final.

The new Innova will move away from the heavier and less capable IMV platform in favour of the lighter and more capable TNGA modular design. The new MPV will be easier to drive and more like a car in many respects, including being lighter and having greater inside space.

Toyota's 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol Dynamic Force engine will power the Innova Hycross. Many different Toyota and Lexus vehicles across the world use engines from the same family. Customers may choose between a 2.0-litre normally aspirated unit or a 2.0-litre strong hybrid, since it will be paired to a strong hybrid engine in higher trims of the Innova Hycross. Closer to its release date, further information will likely become available about the transmission choices, power and torque ratings, and fuel economy.

Considering the mandate for 6-airbags that will take effect in October 2023, the Innova Hycross Hybrid may ship with this safety feature as standard on all trim levels. In addition to advanced driver assistance systems, these vehicles will also have hill start assist control, parking sensors in the front and back, an anti-theft system, and an emergency stop signal.

Also, READ: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 bookings open, likely to be brand’s flagship product

Toyota will open bookings for the Hycross on November 25 when the MPV will make its India debut. Prices will probably be unveiled during the Auto Expo 2023, and deliveries will start somewhere around the middle of January of the following year.