Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

Toyota Innova Hycross engine details revealed, price reveal likely at Auto Expo 2023

The Innova Hycross is the first Innova to include a hybrid drivetrain, and its pricing will be revealed in the new year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 08:42 PM IST

Toyota Innova Hycross engine details revealed, price reveal likely at Auto Expo 2023
Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota India has announced that the new Innova (named the Innova Hycross in India) would be available with a hybrid drivetrain before its introduction on November 25. On November 21, the Innova Hycross will have its world premiere in Indonesia, where it will be marketed as the Toyota Innova Zenix. It is anticipated that the powertrain choices for the Innova Zenix and Innova Hycross would be the same. Our predictions are final.

The new Innova will move away from the heavier and less capable IMV platform in favour of the lighter and more capable TNGA modular design. The new MPV will be easier to drive and more like a car in many respects, including being lighter and having greater inside space.

Toyota's 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol Dynamic Force engine will power the Innova Hycross. Many different Toyota and Lexus vehicles across the world use engines from the same family. Customers may choose between a 2.0-litre normally aspirated unit or a 2.0-litre strong hybrid, since it will be paired to a strong hybrid engine in higher trims of the Innova Hycross. Closer to its release date, further information will likely become available about the transmission choices, power and torque ratings, and fuel economy.

Considering the mandate for 6-airbags that will take effect in October 2023, the Innova Hycross Hybrid may ship with this safety feature as standard on all trim levels. In addition to advanced driver assistance systems, these vehicles will also have hill start assist control, parking sensors in the front and back, an anti-theft system, and an emergency stop signal.

Also, READ: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 bookings open, likely to be brand’s flagship product

Toyota will open bookings for the Hycross on November 25 when the MPV will make its India debut. Prices will probably be unveiled during the Auto Expo 2023, and deliveries will start somewhere around the middle of January of the following year.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Winter is coming: Check out these 5 destinations for your wintercation this year
Planning destination wedding? Choose from these 5 exotic places to make it a dreamy affair
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Viral Photos of the Day: Deepika Padukone stuns in black, Kartik Aaryan poses with fans at airport
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Owner of Radisson Blu hotel in Ghaziabad found dead in his flat, suicide suspected
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.