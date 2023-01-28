Toyota Innova Hycross and Hyryder hybrid bookings closed for THIS reason

Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid

Innova Hycross and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, two powerful hybrid models sold by Toyota Kirloskar Motor in India, are temporarily unavailable for booking. It's also important to note that at this time, bookings may be made for just the base Innova Hycross using just the normal petrol engine.

This, according to Gaadiwaadi, has been done because of the long waiting period and little supplies. The Hyryder's premium mild-hybrid model is now available for reservations. The Hyryder's G and V mild-hybrid MT models have wait times of 15 and 10 months, respectively, while the V mild-hybrid MT with all-wheel drive has a wait time of just 3–4 months.

The wait time for the G and V mild-hybrid automatic models is just one month, however the S mild-hybrid MT and AT models have far longer wait times of up to 36 months and 27 months, respectively. Grades S, V, and G may be found for the powerful hybrid model (one trim for each level). The S strong hybrid AT will not be available to customers until after a five to six month wait.

A six-to-seven-month wait is standard for the G strong hybrid variation, while the V strong hybrid version with all the bells and whistles will set you back three to four months. The Suzuki Global C platform serves as the foundation for both the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. It runs on a 1.5-litre Maruti Suzuki K15C four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine.

Toyota, on the other hand, creates its own 1.5-liter three-cylinder TNGA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine, electric motor, and big battery pack to produce a powerful hybrid system. It makes possible a specialised EV mode and, supposedly, close to 28 kmpl in fuel economy. The Innova Hycross's India pricing was only unveiled by Toyota a month ago.