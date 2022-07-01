Toyota Hyryder SUV India unveil today - Watch it live here [VIDEO]

Toyota Hyryder SUV India unveil

Toyota Hyryder mid-size SUV will be unveiled in India today (July 1). The Toyota Hyryder SUV is the new model that is made under Toyota and Suzuki partnership, after Urban Cruiser and Glanza. The company has already confirmed that the Hyryder SUV will be built in the Bidadi plant in Karnataka along with the Maruti Suzuki version of the vehicle. Apart from this, Toyota has also revealed that the Hyryder will be introduced as a full hybrid model and will have a muscular design. The car has been spotted several times on the Indian roads during the testing phase. Once launched, the Toyota Hyryder will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and others. The Toyota Hyryder SUV unveil event will begin at 10:45am and it will be livestreamed on YouTube for viewers across the globe. You can also watch the livestream of the event through the link below.

Toyota Hyryder SUV: Design

Toyota has been teasing the Hyryder SUV for quite a while now. As per the teaser videos, Toyota Hyryder will get a premium front fascia with stripped LED DRLs, piano black grille and chrome garnishing. The wide air dam offers a dominating stance to the SUV. Till now, the company has not shared any details about the side profile of the car, however it is expected to look like its smaller sibling Urban Cruiser.

When it comes to the rear, the car gets C-shaped LED tail lights that are connected with a chrome strip. The logo of Toyota is placed at the centre. As of now, the company has only teased the blue colour of the Toyota Hyryder SUV.

Toyota Hyryder SUV: Cabin

According to teaser videos, the Toyota Hyryder SUV will have a feature loaded cabin with touchscreen infotainment system, power front seats, automatic climate control, 360-degree parking camera, electric sunroof, and others. The videos also hint that the cabin of the car will be quite spacious.

Toyota Hyryder SUV: Engine and transmission

Rumours suggest that the Toyota Hyryder SUV will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine from Maruti that produces 103hp. The engine will likely get two transmission options - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Toyota may also offer a strong hybrid variant of the car that is expected to feature a eCVT unit.