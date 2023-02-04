Toyota Hyryder Hybrid SUV gets price hike, check new prices

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid is one of the most fuel efficient SUV in the Indian market. The price of Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid has recently raised by Rs 50,000. The current pricing for a Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder hybrid starts at 15.61 lakh and goes all the way up to 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). There are two engine choices available, one of which is a petrol strong-hybrid.

Having said that, the company just announced a considerable increase in the costs of all Toyota Urban Cruiser Hybrid models in India; here is all you need to know about the matter. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid, for example, comes in only three different trim levels: S, G, and V.

This hybrid powertrain can generate a maximum of 114 horsepower and comes with an electronic continuously variable transmission (eCVT). The engine is said to have a fuel efficiency of 29.97 km/l. It's also noteworthy that the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder was the first midsize SUV on the Indian market to include a strong-hybrid engine option.

A price increase of Rs 50,000 has been applied to the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid S, which now starts at Rs 15.61 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, the G trim level is now available for as little as Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Variants Old Price New Price Price Hike

S Rs 15.11 lakh Rs 15.61 lakh Rs 50,000

G Rs 17.49 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 50,000

V Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 50,000

The most expensive model starts at Rs. 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2017 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara hybrid starts at Rs 17.99 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi) for the basic Zeta+ trim. There are just two trim levels available.

Also, READ: 2023 Kia Seltos facelift to launch soon in India; Check design, features and more

The most expensive model starts at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). A 1.5-liter compressed natural gas (CNG) engine, paired only with a 5-speed manual transmission, is also an option for both vehicles.