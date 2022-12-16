Toyota Hyryder CNG to launch in India this month, check details here

The Hyryder CNG with factory CNG kit in both S and G grades.

Toyota Hyryder CNG will be launched in India in the coming weeks. Toyota recently launched the Hyrder SUV in India and until now, the car was only available with a petrol engine. The company is reportedly planning to launch the Toyota Hyrder CNG variant in India in December 2022. The Hyryder CNG will be Toyota's first SUV with CNG fuel option. The company has already started to accept booking for the car and the deliveries are expected to commence soon after the launch.

The Hyryder CNG with factory CNG kit in both S and G grades. The CNG variant will be equipped with a manual transmission (MT) powertrain in both the grades. The CNG variant will be in addition to the self-charging strong hybrid electric as well as the neo drive variants. The car comes with a 1.5-liter K-series engine with all the features and mileage of 26.1 KM/KG.

Toyota Hyryder CNG

The Toyota Hyryder price in India starts at Rs 10.48 lakh (ex-showroom) and the CNG variant of the car will likely be priced Rs 30,000 - 40,000 more than the petrol variants. Soon after the launch of Toyota Hyryder CNG, its sibling Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is also expected to get a CNG variant.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with a double-layer LED DRLs that join the piano finish grille which is surrounded by a chrome stripe. The car features a tall bumper, sporty air dam and elegant full-LED headlamps. At the rear, the SUV gets C-shaped LED tail lights that are connected with a chrome strip. The logo of Toyota is placed at the centre of the strip. The 17-inch alloy wheels offer the tall stance of the car.

When it comes to features, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV is loaded to the brim. The SUV gets ventilated seats, electric sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heads-up-display, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera and several other smart car features.