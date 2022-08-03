Toyota Fortuner Legender now costs over Rs 1.5 crore in Pakistan, Alto priced around Rs 18 lakh

Toyota Fortuner Legender

The Toyota Fortuner Legender now costs more than Rs 1.5 crore in Pakistan as Toyota has increased the price of the popular SUV by Rs 31 lakh. Not only Toyota, but other automakers have also hiked the price of their vehicles sold in the country due to the persistent depreciation of the local currency coupled with higher taxes. As per a report by a Pakistani website, the Suzuki Alto now comes at a starting price of Rs 17,89,000 and the top of the line variant of the car now costs around Rs 24 lakh after getting a price hike of Rs 3.8 lakh. For context, the base variant of Maruti Suzuki Alto in India is priced at Rs 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Pakistan is currently going through an economic turmoil, which is taking a toll on all sectors and the automotive industry is also a part of it.

Launched last year, the Toyota Fortuner Legender is the top of the line variant of Fortuner SUV. In India, the 4x4 variant of Fortuner Legender was launched at Rs 42.33 lakh (ex-showroom), over a premium on the Fortuner Legender 4x2 SUV that was launched at Rs 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is the variant wise pricing of the Toyota Fortuner Legender in Pakistan.

“The significant devaluation of Pakistani rupee and increase in taxes and duties, including the government-imposed levy of Capital Value Tax (CVT) on all 1,300cc and above vehicles, increased raw material prices and transport costs have adversely impacted IMC, as well as vendor cost of production,” the company said in a July 28 notification to its dealers.