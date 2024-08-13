Twitter
Automobile

Top 5 Electric Scooters to Gift Your Sibling This Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a special occasion to show your sibling how much you care, and what better way to celebrate than with a gift that combines practicality and modernity. Electric scooters have become a popular choice for their eco-friendly benefits and convenience in today’s urban commuting.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 04:48 PM IST

Top 5 Electric Scooters to Gift Your Sibling This Raksha Bandhan
Raksha Bandhan is a special occasion to show your sibling how much you care, and what better way to celebrate than with a gift that combines practicality and modernity. Electric scooters have become a popular choice for their eco-friendly benefits and convenience in today’s urban commuting.

This Raksha Bandhan, surprise your sibling with an electric scooter that not only enhances their daily travel but also aligns with sustainable living. From sleek and stylish designs to top-notch performance and cutting-edge features, these electric scooters are perfect for making your sibling’s commute more enjoyable and efficient.

These are some of the top 5 electric scooters that you can look at gifting to make this Raksha Bandhan memorable and meaningful.

Kinetic Green Zoom

Price- Rs 71,531

The Kinetic Green Zoom is an electric scooter designed for urban and short-distance commuting, offering a practical and eco-friendly transportation solution. It is powered by a 250 W BLDC motor, allowing a top speed of 25 km/h. The scooter features a 48V / 24Ah lithium-ion battery, which provides a range of approximately 60-70 km on a full charge and takes around 4-5 hours to recharge. The scooter boasts a digital instrument cluster for easy tracking of speed and battery status, and an LED headlamp for enhanced visibility. It comes with drum brakes on both front and rear wheels for reliable stopping power, and a comfortable suspension system with telescopic front suspension and dual spring rear suspension. Additional conveniences include a removable battery for easy charging and a keyless entry system for improved security. Weighing around 60 kg and equipped with 10-inch tubeless tyres, the Kinetic Green Zoom blends functionality and comfort, making it an excellent choice for city commutes.

Odysse SNAP

Prince- Rs 79,999

The Odysse Snap is a budget friendly electric scooter which comes with a powerful 1200 W motor and a peak power of 2000 W, reaching speed of up to 60 km/h. The Snap provides an impressive range of up to 105 km in economic mode, making it perfect for daily commutes. It features convenient options such as a portable Li-ion battery, keyless entry, and a quick 4-hour charging time. For safety, the scooter is equipped with front disc brakes and a robust suspension system. Odysse Snap is available in four different colors like Azure Blue, Matte Black, Scarlet Red, Teal Green. You can also opt a discount of up to Rs.10,000 if booked through Flipkart.

Hero Electric Atria LX

Price: Rs 77,690

The Hero Electric Atria LX is a practical and budget-friendly electric scooter designed for urban commuting. It features a 250 W BLDC motor, allowing it to reach a top speed of 25 km/h, making it ideal for city travel. The scooter is powered by a 51.2V / 30Ah lithium-ion battery, offering a range of up to 85 km on a full charge, with a charging time of approximately 4-5 hours. Key features include a digital instrument cluster for displaying crucial information like speed and battery level, and an LED headlamp for enhanced visibility. The Atria LX is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, ensuring reliable braking performance. Weighing around 69 kg, it is lightweight and comes with a portable battery that can be charged conveniently at home or office. The Hero Electric Atria LX combines affordability and functionality, making it an excellent choice for eco-friendly city commuting.

Odysse E2go Lite

Price: Rs 71,100

The Odysse E2Go Lite is an affordable electric scooter designed for urban commuting in India, priced at 71,100. It features a 250 W BLDC motor and a 1.42 kWh lithium-ion battery, delivering a range of up to 70 km on a single charge. The scooter's top speed is limited to 25 km/h, making it a great choice for city rides without requiring a license or registration. With a lightweight design and a compact build, the E2Go Lite is easy to maneuver in traffic. It also comes equipped with keyless entry, an anti-theft alarm, and front disc brakes for added safety. It is available in 5 stylish colors Combat Red, Azure Blue, Matte Black, Scarlet Red, Teal Green, the E2Go Lite ensures a hassle-free and eco-friendly commute. You can also opt a discount of up to Rs.10,000* if booked through Flipkart.

Ola S1 X

Price- Rs 84,999

The Ola S1X is a budget-friendly electric scooter designed for urban commuters, offering a sleek and modern design that serves as a practical and eco-friendly alternative to traditional petrol scooters. With a focus on affordability, the S1X comes equipped with essential features such as a digital instrument cluster, keyless entry, and multiple ride modes. Powered by a robust 2700 W motor, it provides a smooth and efficient ride. The scooter is available in three variants: the 2 kWh model, which offers a top speed of 85 km/h, a 121 km range, and is priced at ₹90,019; the 3 kWh model, with a 151 km range and a top speed of 90 km/h. The battery takes approximately 7.4 hours for a full charge, and all models are equipped with a combined braking system (CBS) for enhanced safety. Available in 7 distinct colors, the Ola S1X blends style, performance, and value, making it an ideal choice for daily city commuting.

