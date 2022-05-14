Top 10 most expensive cars in India right now

Cars are no more just a means to commute and reach from one location to another. No, the cars have evolved and so have their uses. While the commute is still the foremost and widest use of the four-wheelers, cars have now also become extensions of our way of life. The people want to show how they live their life with the car they ride. However, to perform that kind of exercise in flaunting wealth and prosperity, one must be carrying some deep pockets.

To match the depth of these pockets and the demand for pricier and pricier rides, the leading car manufacturers roll out incredible pieces of machinery that provide luxury, style, and performance like few other means of transport. From premium SUVs to beastly sports cars, DaxStreet brings you the list of the top 10 most expensive cars that are available in India right now.

Rolls Royce Ghost

One of the entries on here that just oozes style, Rolls Royce is one of the go-to rides for those with a penchant for stylistic flair. And it's not just the aesthetic and the visual appeal that makes Ghost one of the topmost expensive cars here. It's also the genuinely impressive list of features that the car packs in its build. With a chrome grille, LED headlights, and a sleek, sharp, and stylish aluminum frame, Rolls Royce Ghost can go from 0 to 100 in under 5 seconds. The car is a beast as its 6.6L V12 petrol engine produces about 563bhp. Additionally, the inside of this stylish four-wheeler is reflective of the same statement as its exterior. Laced with advanced and run-of-the-mill tech features, the interior of Ghost is expensive and premium.

Price: Rs 5.25 - Rs 6.83 Crore

Rolls Royce Wraith

Staying on the topic of style and statement, Rolls Royce Wraith is another car from the British car manufacturer to woo everyone with its aesthetical and visual charm. However, just like Ghost, Rolls Royce Wraith also packs considerable heat under its hood. With a V12 engine with over 10kmpl mileage, the car can reach speeds up to 250kmpl. A feast to the eyes, a statement for the status, and a beast for the roads, Wraith is one of the strongest contenders for the DaxStreet top 10 most expensive cars in India.

Price: Rs 6.22 - Rs 7.21 Crore

Ferrari GTCLusso V12

Ferrari GTCLusso is fast. With incredible speed up to 335kmph, the car can go from 0 to 100 in about 3.40 seconds. Packing a 6.3L petrol engine, there's a lot to this car in terms of torque and force. However, aesthetically speaking, the car is not behind any of the other aspects in this regard. The car comes packed with a list of features that have made an impression on enthusiasts and buyers. The interiors include a large touchscreen infotainment system, a multi-function steering wheel, and comfortable, luxury seats.

Price: Rs 4.26 - Rs 4.97 Crore

Ferrari 812 Superfast

Coming in hot with one of the most powerful vehicles from the manufacturers, Ferrari 812 Superfast is an amalgamation of strength and style. Powered by a 6.5 L V12 petrol engine, the 812 can go from 0 to 100kmph in a mere 2.9 seconds. The top speed threshold for the car is 340 kmph. While gliding at super speeds, you can avail yourself of an array of premium features and feels. Multi-functional steering wheel, anti-lock braking, and voice control are some of the features from a long list of great attributes of the car.

Price: Rs. 5.75 Crore

Lamborghini Aventador S

Known for their beastly but beautiful cars, Lamborghini's Aventador S continues the norm. It's powered by a 6.5L V12 petrol engine that can propel it up to speeds of 351kmph. Not only that, but the car is a king of acceleration, capable of going from 0-100kmph in just 2.8 seconds. The build is the trademark Lamborghini, with features like the vents on either side for cooling. The exterior of the car is also the trademark style build that allows it to reach great speeds due to the catalyzed aerodynamics. Whether it be the sportiness or the style or the statement, the car has a lot of competitors beat in several departments. One of the more impressive specimens of hot wheel machinery, Lamborgini is a no-brainer for the DaxStreet top 10 most expensive cars in India.

Price: Rs. 5.01 Crore

Rolls Royce Dawn

Adding to the style and premium feel of the previous two Rolls Royce entries in the list, Dawn carries with it a unique flair. It's a convertible that retains the usual premium quality of build and features that the brand is known for while flaunting some new attributes that crank the style department even more. In the power department, the car is just as competent as any other on the list. Packed with a 6.6L V12 petrol engine, the car is capable of reaching top speeds of 250kmph. Add to that, the great mileage of 9.8kmpl and a large capacity fuel tank — and you've got yourself a ride suitable for the Indian roads.

Price: Rs. 7.30 - Rs. 7.85 Crore

Bentley Mulsanne Speed

Coming in hot in the DaxStreet list of top 10 most expensive cars in India, Bentley Mulsanne packs power and pizazz. The features list of Bentley Mulsanne Speed is a showcase of strength and performance. The car comes with a V8 twin-turbocharged engine that propels it to the ferocious speeds of 305kmph. It's a top performer in mileage as well. What's more, is that the car's not only a topper in the stats department but also a symbol of true style and luxury. The interior of the car luxurious space that comes stacked with the most advanced tech features.

Price: Rs. 5.50 Crore

Rolls Royce Cullinane

Packing a 6.75L V12 petrol engine, with great mileage up to 15.0kmpl, the Rolls Royce Cullinane is a luxurious SUV and the only one of its kind from the British car manufacturer. Apart from the luxury and comfort aspects, the Cullinane boasts an absolutely bonkers list of features. The car comes with a vision assist technology. Other features entail night vision, collision warning, lane change, active cruise control, and many more. It's a total statement ride with power and features to boot. It's also meant for the roads and on Indian roads, you can cruise in absolute luxurious bliss while not caring about the mileage, which the car has no deficit of.

Price: Rs. 6.95 Crore

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

A 6.25L V12 petrol engine, top speed of 351kmph, 770Ps and 720Nm of torque, and a 7-speed automatic gearbox, this beast of a car can make you go from 0-100kmph in a mere 2.8 seconds. Coming in different variants, the SVJ improves upon the regular Aventador SVJ and provides the owner with an experience in speed, power, and luxury like few others. Laced with suicide doors, the SVJ has a long list of exterior and interior features that warrant its pricier range among other Lamborgini entries.

Price: Rs. 6.25 Crore

Rolls Royce Phantom

With a price range that can hop above the 11 Core mark, this premium beast is the most expensive car in India at the moment. With an aluminum frame, the car is a lightweight creature on the road with its rigidity intact. The power under the hood is magnificent as well, with a 6.75L V12 petrol engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Phantom can cruise up to the top speed of 250kmph and take you from 0-100 kmph in only 5.4 seconds. The incredible mileage the car provides also makes it a perfect fit for the Indian roads.

Price: >11 Crore

That concludes DaxStreet top 10 most expensive cars in India list.

(Sponsored Feature)