This world cup winning cricketer was first Audi owner in India, fought Pakistan legend, not Virat Kohli, Dhoni, Sachin

Audi cars are known for their bold presence, sporty engines and control. The cars from the German luxury car manufacturers are loved by cricketers, movie stars, politicians, businessmen and many others. The Audi brand officially entered the Indian market in 2004 and since then it has partnered with many popular celebrities including Katrina Kaif and Virat Kohli who are popular Audi owners in India. Virat Kohli is still the brand ambassador of Audi and owns a range of SUVs and sports cars from the brand. Surprisingly, the first owner of an Audi car in India is also a world cup winning cricketer but he is not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar or Yuvraj Singh. The first owner of an Audi car in India is believed to be Ravi Shastri who won the iconic Audi 100 in Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket in 1985. The former cricketer won the car after the match against Pakistan.

Ravi Shastri was awarded Man of the Series for the tournament that took place in Australia and as a reward he received the Audi 100. As Ravi Shastri won the car, his teammates including the first World Cup winner from India, Kapil Dev, jumped on the car to get a ride. In an interview, Ravi Shastri also revealed that he got into a tiff with Javed Miandad for the car during the match.

The Audi 100 is owned by Ravi Shastri sports registration number MFA 1 and it is still in pristine condition. Ravi believed that the Audi 100 is his most prized possession. He has also revealed that even his father was not allowed to drive the car without permission.